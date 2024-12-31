Here’s a Tiny, Brilliant Detail You Probably Missed in Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 may not have hit quite as hard as the debut season did, but it was still a solid seven episodes of television that kept players glued to their screens. It’s also full of clever little details that just make the show more rewarding on a rewatch.

Recommended Videos

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for episode 3 onwards, so look away if you haven’t watched the show yet.

As noted on Reddit, instagram, and other social media platforms, there is a small detail about Hwang In-ho, AKA Player 001, that could’ve very easily slipped your notice. In the second game, where the players have to take part in a six-legged race and clear five mini-games, In-ho was tasked with clearing the Spinning Top mission. You’ll notice that while the group had been doing pretty well at the start, things come to a sudden halt when it’s In-ho’s turn to perform.

His first few tries with the top go disastrously, but really, it was probably deliberate. All the times he failed, he had thrown the top with his right hand. However, he finally clears the game on the final attempt when he spins with his left hand, which is his dominant hand.

And how do we know that he’s left-handed? Well, in Season 1 and in earlier scenes in Season 2, we see that he uses his left hand to fire the gun at Jun-ho, and he also picks up the phone and his whiskey glass with his left hand.

So why did In-ho deliberately use his right hand for the throw? It’s entirely possible that he wanted to come off as a genuine player with real stakes in the game, all so he could gain the trust of his allies. By coming off as a desperate player who struggled in the game, his allies would easily believe that they were all in the same boat, and wouldn’t think to suspect him as a traitor.

This detail is never addressed or talked about in the show, but it’s a nice little touch that just adds that much more flavor to the show.

Squid Game is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy