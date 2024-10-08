Every Horror and Halloween Movie Coming to Max in October 2024

With Halloween approaching in a few short weeks, now’s the perfect time to catch up on all the best spooky and bone-chilling films, and MAX (formerly HBO Max) has you covered!
The streaming service offers everything from new 2024 releases like Salem’s Lot and I Saw the TV Glow to classics like Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and The Amityville Horror.
I Saw the TV Glow is a film that was released back in May of this year. The movie follows two troubled high school students, portrayed by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who have a love for a certain television show. Unfortunately, their connection to the show drives them to question their reality and identities.
Keep reading to see the full list of horror and Halloween films that you can watch this spooky season on MAX!
Table of contents
Horror Films on Max
- Aliens
- The Amityville Horror
- Anaconda
- Beetlejuice
- Carnival of Souls
- Cronos
- Eraserhead
- Equinox
- Evil Dead
- Evil Dead Rise
- Fright Night
- Funny Games
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- It Comes at Night
- The Lighthouse
- Midsommar
- Night of the Living Dead
- Onibaba
- Paranormal Activity
- Piranha
- Poltergeist
- Scream
- Scream 2
- The Shining
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Sixth Sense
- Splice
- The Strangers
- Trick ‘R Treat
- Under the Skin
- The Visit
Stephen King Universe
- A Return to Salem’s Lot
- Doctor Sleep
- Firestarter
- It (2017)
- It: Chapter Two
- Misery
- Salem’s Lot (1979)
- Stephen King’s It (1990)
- The Outsider
- The Shining
New to Max this October
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- The Exorsist
- I Saw the TV Glow
- Salem’s Lot
- Trap
Published: Oct 7, 2024 11:22 pm