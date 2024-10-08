Every Horror and Halloween Movie Coming to Max in October 2024

With Halloween approaching in a few short weeks, now’s the perfect time to catch up on all the best spooky and bone-chilling films, and MAX (formerly HBO Max) has you covered!

The streaming service offers everything from new 2024 releases like Salem’s Lot and I Saw the TV Glow to classics like Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and The Amityville Horror.

I Saw the TV Glow is a film that was released back in May of this year. The movie follows two troubled high school students, portrayed by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who have a love for a certain television show. Unfortunately, their connection to the show drives them to question their reality and identities.

Keep reading to see the full list of horror and Halloween films that you can watch this spooky season on MAX!

Horror Films on Max

Aliens

The Amityville Horror

Anaconda

Beetlejuice

Carnival of Souls

Cronos

Eraserhead

Equinox

Evil Dead

Evil Dead Rise

Fright Night

Funny Games

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

It Comes at Night

The Lighthouse

Midsommar

Night of the Living Dead

Onibaba

Paranormal Activity

Piranha

Poltergeist

Scream

Scream 2

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sixth Sense

Splice

The Strangers

Trick ‘R Treat

Under the Skin

The Visit

Stephen King Universe

A Return to Salem’s Lot

Doctor Sleep

Firestarter

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two

Misery

Salem’s Lot (1979)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Outsider

The Shining

New to Max this October

A Nightmare on Elm Street

The Exorsist

I Saw the TV Glow

Salem’s Lot

Trap

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy