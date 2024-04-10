House Flipper 2: Can You Transfer Steam Save to Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5?

It’s never any fun starting any game over from scratch, even if it’s something cozy like House Flipper 2. Is there any way to bring your Steam progress over to your new console, or will you need to live a double life with multiple saves?

Recommended Videos

Can You Transfer Your House Flipper 2 Save From Steam to Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5?

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to start from where you left off on your PC save, we have some bad news — there is currently no news regarding a plan to bring your Steam save data to your favorite console. No matter where you bought it, you’ll need to start from scratch. Sometimes, a new beginning is all you need, but it still isn’t fun earning all of your hard-earned perks once again. I have reached out to Frozen District to see if there are plans to add this feature and will update the article if they respond.

Related: Is House Flipper 2 Console Performance Good? Answered

This means that you’ll need to earn all of your equipment and gear once again — but thankfully, House Flipper 2 is a blast to play. Even though you’re technically doing chores throughout the game, it doesn’t feel like one to play.

Can You Swap Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 Saves?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Since you can’t transfer your saved data from a PC to a console, you may be wondering if you can swap your data between different consoles. Unfortunately, the answer is the same as above — there is no current option to swap House Flipper 2 saves. You may be glad to know that you can play on the same console family if your account is logged in.

Let’s say you have both an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with one in your home and the other in an office space. Rather than needing to keep your saves on just one system, Cloud Saves will allow you to access your House Flipper 2 data wherever you may need to. It is unclear if the possibility of Cross-Platform saves will come in the future, however.

While some fans are clamoring for this sequel to make its way onto a popular portable console, you can finally take a seat on the couch and play this cozy simulator almost anywhere you’d like.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more