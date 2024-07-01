House of the Dragon: Is Milly Alcock in Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3.

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has promised fans the second season will keep any chronological shenanigans to a minimum. Does this mean you shouldn’t expect to see original Rhaenyra Targaryen star Milly Alcock in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Does Milly Alcock Return in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Yes, Milly Alcock makes a surprise cameo as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3. Condal didn’t break his vow, though. Alcock doesn’t appear in flashbacks, but rather as a vision that haunts Rhaenyra’s husband, Prince Daemon Targaryen, after he arrives in Harrenhal. It’s an unnerving scene, as Daemon’s encounter with Rhaenyra sees her sewing Prince Jaehaerys’ head back onto his body – humming all the while! “Always coming and going, aren’t you? And I have to clean up afterwards,” Rhaenyra chides Daemon, as he approaches.

The implication here is clear: Daemon’s rash actions resulted in Jaehaerys’ death, which will cause major political headaches for the grown-up Rhaenyra (portrayed once again by Emma D’Arcy). Usually quick to clap back, Daemon remains silent. He eventually drops his sword, bringing the vision to an abrupt end. Daemon then finds himself face-to-face with Harrenhal resident Alys Rivers, who makes an ominous proclamation. “You will die in this place,” she states, matter of factly.

So, in case it wasn’t already clear, Alcock’s Rhaenrya showing up in House of the Dragon Season 2 isn’t a good omen for ol’ Daemon!

Will Other Legacy House of the Dragon Stars Appear in Season 2?

Maybe – although Ryan Condal has largely downplayed the prospect of House of the Dragon Season 1’s younger cast members reprising their roles in Season 2. As recently as June 2024, the showrunner dismissed the possibility of Alcock and young Alicent Hightower performer Emily Carey appearing in Season 2 via flashbacks. “This is not really a flashback kind of story,” Condal explained to The Hollywood Reporter during a red carpet interview. “And that really wasn’t the structure of the original Game of Thrones, either.”

This tracks with previous comments by Carey, who all but ruled out her involvement in House of the Dragon‘s second season in May 2024. “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say,” she said in a Radio Times interview. “But I will say don’t get your expectations up!” However, it’s worth noting that Condal hasn’t ruled out the possibility of flashback sequences further down the line. “We’ll see,” he told THR.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

