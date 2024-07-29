House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale Preview Teases the War We’ve Been Waiting For

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 7. House of the Dragon Season 2 is approaching its end, and the finale looks to be the most violent, action-packed episode yet.

War is coming as new footage from the next episode has been shared following the airing of Episode 7. There’s a lot to unpack in this minute-long preview, but one thing that is for sure is that this season will be bringing fans the battle we’ve all been waiting for as it appears Rhaenyra is finally ready to challenge the Greens for the throne.

With all-new dragon riders that were recruited in Episode 7, Rhaenyra is stronger than ever before. Meanwhile, the Greens might be at their weakest point with the King out of commission and the Prince Regent sending them directly into war. It remains to be seen how this all will play out, but we’d expect big things to happen next week.

It may be somber news that there is just one episode left of House of the Dragon Season 2, however, this season has delivered on one thing fans were hoping to see more of, dragons. More specifically dragon combat. There’s been no shortage of that in Season 2 and by all accounts we’re primed to get the best of it in the finale.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for Season 3 so don’t expect too much closure from next week’s episode. Sadly it does mean we’ll have to wait a while to see this story continued, but the silver lining is that there will be more to come.

If you haven’t yet caught up on House of the Dragon Season 2 then you can stream every episode so far alongside the first season on Max right now.

