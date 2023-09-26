How to Beat the King’s Flame, Fuoco Boss in Lies of P

In Lies of P, the King’s Flame, Fuoco is the first of four major bosses Geppetto sends players to deal with. As Fuoco is the forgemaster of Venigni’s factory, stopping him keeps the puppets from making any more reinforcements. However, you’ll have your work cut out for you, as Fuoco is a hulking mecha furnace with a fire-spewing cannon in one hand and a fist the size of a great hammer in the other. If you’re having trouble beating the King’s Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P, here’s our guide to taking him down.

How to Prepare for the King’s Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P

A quick visit to the various merchants in Lies of P is a good idea before taking on King’s Flame, Fuoco. As the boss’ name suggests, Fuoco has a lot of literal firepower, so you’ll want to keep an Attribute Resistance Ampoule handy to help with that problem. Overheating is one of the easier status effects to deal with, as dodging will drain it faster should you get affected, but it’ll tick down your health quickly, so be wary regardless.

Fuoco is a big metal puppet, meaning he’s weak to electric attacks. I suggest equipping the Fulminis Legion Arm and the Electric Coil Stick with at least one or two upgrades. Feel free to attach it to whatever handle you feel most comfortable with, though. My suggestion is something fast with multiple hits, like the Wintry Rapier’s Handle, if you have it. There are also several items that cna help with this fight, including Throwing Cells and Electric Blitz Canisters.

How to Get Past Phase 1 of King’s Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P

When you get to King’s Flame, Fuoco’s area, take note of the large red pipes near the sides of the room. These will help you out throughout the fight. Fuoco has a wide variety of attacks, but many of them in the first half of the fight revolve around its big fist. If you want to wear him down quickly, you’ll first need to spend some time learning his attacks. In general, Fuoco’s attacks aren’t very accurate, so you can avoid a lot of damage just by keeping a safe distance. Fuoco has the following moves:

A quick fist slam.

A slow fist slam with a follow up fist slam.

A fist slam followed by a spinning back fist followed by another fist slam.

An uppercut, which can sometimes be followed by, you guessed it another fist slam.

When Fuoco places his fist on the ground beside him, he may perform any of the following attacks:

A swipe coming from the left (he may follow this up with a second swipe from the left).

A 360-swipe coming from the right (he may follow this up with two additional spins or a swipe from the left).

A swift kick from the right.

Should Fuoco’s kick connect and knock you over, it will combo into its first red unblockable attack: A chasing fist slam. Your best hope to avoid that massive damage is to parry once you’re on your feet. Trying to dodge will likely fail.

Fuoco’s second red unblockable sees it charging to you with a spinning fist. This is very easy to avoid if you sprint to the left or right, but be sure to give Fuoco space to pass, as the hit box is slightly more generous than you’d think.

To damage Fuoco in Lies of P, dodge his attacks and then run in to get two or three hits before backing out. Sidestepping to Fuoco’s right, away from its big fist, can give you extra time to react when he begins to wind up, but only stay up close if you intend to parry, which will help end the fight much quicker.

If you’re parrying regularly, you will weaken Fuoco’s posture. You’ll know that’s happened by the flashing white border around the health bar. Landing a fully charged heavy attack will then stun the boss. Don’t be afraid to sneak in one more charged heavy attack before getting in place for the fatal attack (normal attack in the red circle). Conversely, if you get the health bar to flash white and don’t have an opening for the charged attack (usually the boss will stagger a bit just after), then don’t bother going for it. It’s usually not worth the risk of being interrupted because Fuoco can still attack freely.

How to Get Past Phase 2 of King’s Flame, Fuoco

At 50 percent health, Fuoco will run to the center of the room using his charging red unblockable attack and dump fire onto the ground in a wide area. Keep an eye on the health bar to know when to get clear. It’s difficult to avoid, even with a ton of space, but the red destructible pipes I mentioned earlier can provide cover if you put them between you and Fuoco.

After this, Fuoco’s moveset will expand. At a distance, Fuoco will start launching fireballs. Sprinting to the left or right should keep you safe, but you’ll want to close the distance to get them to stop. Fuoco may also spew globs of oil around the arena before or in the middle of its fireball volleys. Try not to run through the oil as you dodge the fireballs. Fuoco will also use a flamethrower at this stage, but quickly moving out of its sweep from right to left should allow you to avoid it.

The Specter AI companion in Lies of P can be hit-or-miss for the fight against Fuoco. If you intend to get help from one, use your Fulminis Legion Arm while Fuoco is focused on the Specter. The best openings for the Fulminis Arm outside of that are after Fuoco’s charging red unblockable attack. If you go after it once it passes you, there should be enough time for a fully charged shock that deals a chunk of damage.

Even with all this help, beating King’s Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P is going to take time. You’ll have to get familiar with how Fuoco’s attacks look and their respective timings. Don’t forget to experiment with other strategies that work best for your playstyle and take breaks if you’re beating your head against it for too long.

What Drops Do You Get for Beating the King’s Flame, Fuoco?

After defeating King’s Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P, you’ll get the following items as rewards:

High-Powered Flame Amplifier

King’s Flame Ergo

Flame Grindstone

All three of these items are extremely useful for upgrades, abilities, and gear in the near future, so don’t sell any of them off or use them to level up. With King’s Flame, Fuoco, defeated, you’re off to the next challenge: Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

