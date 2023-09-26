How to Expand Hotel Krat’s Stores in Lies of P

While most of Lies of P‘s loot can be found scattered amongst the ruined streets of Krat, you can’t stop the good ol’ wheels of capitalism from turning, even if the world is overrun by bloodthirsty puppets. The shops themselves may be closed but that won’t stop certainly industrious individuals from making a quick buck or two. Housed within the safe walls of Hotel Krat, players can do business with two puppets: Polendina and Pulcinella. The former is located behind the front desk and the latter can be found on the ground floor’s East wing after rescuing Venigni from his factory by defeating The King’s Flame, Fuoco. Both of them stock very different items but everything available can make a major impact on your game. So how do you expand Hotel Krat’s stores in Lies of P? Well, you’ll need to explore the rest of the city if you want to find the rest of their wares since supplies have been tucked away in various places to ensure their safety. Fortunately, we’ve managed to track them all down and documented the process in this guide.

To upgrade Pulcinella and Polendina’s stores, you’ll need to unearth two different kinds of items: Supply Boxes and Collections. The former can be delivered to Polendina, while the latter is taken to Pulcinella, but they will have the same effect on the respective puppets. They will add different items to the two shops but that can be expected. It’s the end of Krat, so competition in the market isn’t exactly a priority for anyone. Best to just stick with what you’ve got in stock, I guess.

Where to Find Supply Boxes and Collections in Lies of P

Throughout Lies of P, you’ll be able to find three Supply Boxes and three Incredible Veningi Collections, making for a total of six store expansions. Here’s where to find each of Polendina’s boxes:

St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel : While exploring this location, you’ll soon happen upon a massive wooden tower filled with enemies and traps. Make your way through this challenging area and you’ll eventually arrive in what appears to be a room of prison cells. Defeat the shield-bearing enemy in here (they can be a tough battle thanks to their overwhelming defenses) and open the chest in the empty jail cell to discover the Krat Supply Box.

: While exploring this location, you’ll soon happen upon a massive wooden tower filled with enemies and traps. Make your way through this challenging area and you’ll eventually arrive in what appears to be a room of prison cells. Defeat the shield-bearing enemy in here (they can be a tough battle thanks to their overwhelming defenses) and open the chest in the empty jail cell to discover the Krat Supply Box. Grand Exhibition Hall : This item can be found towards the end of the chapter, just before the boss battle against Champion Victor. Once you round the corner and arrive at the top of the stairs leading down to the “fog gate,” you’ll see a red button next to a folded-up ladder alongside a treasure chest. Crack the trunk open for the Sturdy Krat Supply Box.

: This item can be found towards the end of the chapter, just before the boss battle against Champion Victor. Once you round the corner and arrive at the top of the stairs leading down to the “fog gate,” you’ll see a red button next to a folded-up ladder alongside a treasure chest. Crack the trunk open for the Sturdy Krat Supply Box. Collapsed Street: Shortly after departing the first Stargazer of this locale, you should see a treasure chest perched on a rocky outcrop just above you. Make your way through the destroyed street until you see a house with a massive blue and white flag flying over it. Enter it and make your way to the top floor, keeping an eye open for enemies that are planning an ambush. Once you make it to the end of this path, you should find a ladder that, when followed, will take you to the chest that contains the Special Krat Supply Box.

Bringing each of these items to Polendina will add various rare and useful items to his store including Quartz, Legion Calibers, and Dark Moon Moonstones of the Covenant. Now for Pulcinella’s crates:

Related: All Record Locations in Lies of P

Estella Opera House Entrance : Make your way through this area as normal, heading up the left staircase and advancing down the various corridors, either dispatching or avoiding the annoying spider… puppet… things and their minions. Get to the lower floor and keep moving until you come across a massive burning chandelier. It’s covering up a hole that you’ll want to drop into and follow the dark passageway you find. You’ll eventually find a safe that contains an Incredible Venigni Collection.

: Make your way through this area as normal, heading up the left staircase and advancing down the various corridors, either dispatching or avoiding the annoying spider… puppet… things and their minions. Get to the lower floor and keep moving until you come across a massive burning chandelier. It’s covering up a hole that you’ll want to drop into and follow the dark passageway you find. You’ll eventually find a safe that contains an Incredible Venigni Collection. Barren Swamp : Roughly halfway through the Barren Swamp, just after the Stargazer next to the sentient puppet, you’ll come across a massive landfill patrolled by two Puppets of the Future. There’s a bunch of goodies to collect here but what you really want to do now is head right as soon as you exit the cave, avoiding enemies and trying to steer clear of the corruption all over the ground. Make for the second canon tower and head around the back of it, destroying two crumbling puppets that stand in your way. Crack open the chest they were protecting and you’ll be rewarded with the Fancy Venigni Collection.

: Roughly halfway through the Barren Swamp, just after the Stargazer next to the sentient puppet, you’ll come across a massive landfill patrolled by two Puppets of the Future. There’s a bunch of goodies to collect here but what you really want to do now is head right as soon as you exit the cave, avoiding enemies and trying to steer clear of the corruption all over the ground. Make for the second canon tower and head around the back of it, destroying two crumbling puppets that stand in your way. Crack open the chest they were protecting and you’ll be rewarded with the Fancy Venigni Collection. Relic of Trismegistus: Teleport to the Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field Stargazer, which you should unlock after besting the Black Rabbit Brotherhood for the second time. Move through the cave towards the back of the arena and you’ll arrive on a platform with Alidoro and a huge fire. The Boss Weapon merchant is standing in front of a chest that contains the Great Venigni Collection. You don’t need to fight him to open it up, he’s really just there to sell you one last weapon before you choose what to do with him.

Once these crates are given to Pulcinella, he’ll add some fantastic equipment to his stock. The butler puppet will be able to sell new, advanced grindstones for your Legion Arm, amulets that can be worn to boost certain stats, materials for Pinocchio’s frame that have a major impact on traits like physical damage reductions and status debuffs and even unique weapons that can’t be obtained anywhere else in Lies of P.

While Polendina and Pulcinella are two of the more useful shopkeepers that you’ll encounter in Lies of P, there is one more roaming around the streets of Krat known simply as the Wandering Merchant. From what I gathered during my time with the game, there’s no specific way to upgrade his stock, it just improves relative to how far along you are in the game. You’ll be able to buy various useable items from him as well as more impactful things such as weapons and upgrade materials. He gives off big Merchant from Resident Evil 4 energy, so do with that what you will.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide on where to find Quartz in Lies of P.