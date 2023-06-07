How Do Basic Attacks Work in Diablo 4

With the full release of Diablo 4 now live, many of you will be starting out on your journey through the dark and brutal work of Sanctuary. One thing that may confuse you is that you start out the game with a simple basic attack that uses your starting weapon, but as soon as you level up and get a new skill it disappears. That can be pretty confusing.

Here’s How Basic Attacks Work in Diablo 4

While you start out with a basic attack where you simply swing your weapon at enemies, as soon as you level up the first set of skills you unlock are basic skills. Unlocking and buying one of these skills directly upgrades your basic attack into whichever skill you choose first.

This is why as soon as you allocate one of these skills, the basic attack you started with is gone unless you refund the points from your chosen basic skill.

It’s nothing to worry about — this is how Diablo 4 intends it to be. Your basic skill costs no resources to use and, unlike the starting basic attack, it is very effective at generating the resource that your class needs to spend to be able to use all their other skills and abilities. Your basic skill will be a core component of your gameplay throughout Diablo 4, as you’ll constantly use it to keep your resources up so you can use your more powerful resource spending skills.

That covers it for how basic attacks work in Diablo 4. No need to go looking for your original basic attack when you get skills, the attack is directly upgraded and you’re now much better off spamming that.

