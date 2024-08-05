How Does Alicent Die in House of the Dragon?

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for House of the Dragon From Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon Season 2 is over, and for those hoping to get closure for Alicent’s character, it may not have been a happy ending. Here’s what the book says will end Alicent Hightower.

Does Alicent Hightower Die in House of the Dragon?

As of the end of House of the Dragon Season 2, Alicent Hightower is still very much alive, but thanks to the book source material Fire & Blood we do know how her story will end.

There’s no way of knowing whether the show will choose to follow the same path, as it has made several changes to the source material, but we will be diving into huge spoilers that could be the same for the show, so be mindful before reading on.

Alicent Hightower’s Death, Explained

Alicent dies alone in a cell below the Red Keep after contracting Winter Fever, it is revealed in Fire & Blood. She spends the final years of her life in this cell with little contact with the outside world, and ironically she slowly begins to hate the color green.

We will need to dive into further spoilers for House of the Dragon to further detail the circumstances around Alicent’s death so this is your final spoiler warning.

After Rhaenyra takes King’s Landing, Alicent yields the Red Keep. Her life is spared by Rhaenyra for the fact that she once loved her father. Ultimately further events unfold that leave her in a position where she is given more freedom, but has grown resentful to Rhaenyra and her bloodline.

Attempting to protest an arranged marriage for her grandaughter Jaeheara, Alicent is imprisoned by the new king of the time, and she eventually dies of illness in confinement.

The Show Could Make Changes

It’s important to remember that this ending for Alicent could be completely changed on screen. It isn’t clear if House of the Dragon intends to continue its story into this part of the timeline, and there’s always a possibility her death could be changed to condense the story.

