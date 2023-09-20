How to Get High Tension Spidrons in Starfield

While traversing the great virtual cosmos in Starfield, you’ll find no shortage of materials like High Tensile Spidrons to collect. As usual with Bethesda titles, materials can contribute toward upgrading your equipment or crafting new mods. Ordinarily, you’d find what you need by simply jumping from planet to planet in Starfield, but in a few cases, some resources are scarce. In the case of the High Tensile Spidron, it’s a rare component for upgrading your shield and light to medium-weight spacesuits. Getting your hands on one can be tricky since they can only be found in specific locations. If you’re having trouble, here’s how to get a High-Tensile Spidrons in Starfield.

Tips for Getting High Tensile Spidrons in Starfield

Despite it being rare, you do have several options for getting High Tensile Spidrons. Out of the bunch, harvesting the material from the Linnaeus System near the Alpha Centauri is the best method. Players have reported finding a strange-looking cactus alien plant on Linnaeus II that gives High Tensile Spidrons. These plants will only spawn in locations where it’s extremely cold, but you’ll find more than enough to upgrade what you need.

Strangely enough, you can also find a High Tensile Spidron out in the open while exploring. Random space stations and the like can be prime spots for this material. However, you’re more likely to find one behind a lock. Luckily, characters with a knack for lockpicking will have no trouble getting inside restricted areas.

For players with money to spare, Starfield vendors will sell High Tensile Spidrons later in the space RPG. As you level up, shops will offer rare materials you’d only find in one or two places. Starting at level 11, players can buy this material from Denis Averin on Cydonia or Jemison Mercantile on New Atlantis at level 21. After buying out their stock, you can rest nearby to force the shop to restock their wares.

For the most part, harvesting or buying a High Tensile Spidron is the most lucrative way to amass enough of the material for essential upgrades, but don’t sleep on an odd find during space exploration. Starfield has hundreds of planets waiting to be discovered, so chances are you may find what you need in the strangest places.

If you’re looking more into upgrading your spacesuit in the game, check out what the Airborne stat for armor in Starfield does.