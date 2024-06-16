How Many Seasons of House of the Dragon Will There Be?

House of the Dragon is one of the most popular shows HBO has produced in years, and now that it’s back with a second season, naturally, fans are wondering how much is left. Here’s all we know about the future of House of the Dragon.

How Many Seasons Will House of the Dragon Have?

Right now there has been no word on exactly how many seasons House of the Dragon will have, however, the number will be three at the very least since the show’s third season was officially announced before Season 2’s premiere.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Targaryen history book Fire & Blood, but so far it has only adapted a small portion of the overall story. Given where the story picked up, it does seem that it will only adapt this certain time in the Targaryen history, however, if they choose to continue the story past this generation there is potential for many more seasons.

It is most likely House of the Dragon will stick to Dance of the Dragons, and as such it should end at the conclusion of The Dying of the Dragons chapters in Fire & Blood. Of course, this is just speculation, so we’ll need to wait and see to know for sure.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon adapted its story from two chapters of Fire & Blood so if we look at this pacing Season 3 would seem like the point where this specific Targaryen story would come to an end. Again, depending on pacing and showrunner decisions it could be stretched into a fourth season or even a fifth, but we wouldn’t expect much more than that.

Once we have official word on how much House of the Dragon there will be this article will get an update to reflect that news, so feel free to check back in the future and stay in the loop. House of the Dragon Season 2 is available to stream on Max starting June 16, 2024.

