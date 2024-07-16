How Old Is Aaron from Love Island? Answered

Aaron Evans is one of the younger contestants to be on Love Island USA season 6. But just how old is the controversial young reality show contestant exactly? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Originally from the UK, Aaron is already familiar with being on reality TV. In 2022, he participated in The Traitors UK and had a good 12-episode run. Aaron started out pretty well on Love Island USA, but things have started going south. Ever since he got into an official relationship with Kaylor Martin (22), Aaron has sabotaged the union and left fans questioning everything about him: his real motives, loyalty, cultural background, and age.

How Old Is Aaron Evans on Love Island Season 6?

Some of the details about Aaron are hard to tell for sure. But as for his age, Radio Times has confirmed that Aaron Evans is 27 years old (at least at the time of production). It does make sense, considering that he appeared to be 24 at the time of his participation in The Traitors in 2022.

Related: What Channel Is Love Island USA On? Answered

Aaron Is Pretty Controversial on Love Island Season 6



Image via Peacock.

Fans of Love Island are finding it harder and harder to like Aaron Evans. A recent video played by production at Casa Enamorada revealed that Aaron had a romantic encounter with another person while in a relationship with Kaylor Martin. Aaron didn’t show much emotion when Kaylor was upset, and fans are claiming that he “did Kaylor dirty” on social media.

But to make matters worse, Aaron was in tears and had a full breakdown when his male castmate and friend, Rob Rausch, was close to being eliminated; Rob’s partner, Andrea, was eliminated. Fans of the show started joking about how Aaron was more invested in his friend’s potential departure than his actual girlfriend—hence why so many fans have been questioning whether his intentions toward Kaylor are sincere.

Aaron described himself as a “momma’s boy” upon entering the show and seemed invested in Kaylor. Aaron has also expressed having ADHD. But after having brief romantic encounters with other contestants, Aaron’s loyalty was heavily questioned. According to comments on Aaron’s social media posts, he should count his days at the villa, as viewers seem more than ready to vote him out.



Love Island season 6 is currently available for streaming on Peacock.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy