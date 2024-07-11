What Channel Is Love Island USA On? Answered

Love Island USA Season 6 is here, one of many, many international spin-offs from the the original UK show. But where can you watch it? Here’s what channel is Love Island USA on.

Here’s Which Channel You Can Watch Love Island USA On

You can watch the reality TV show Love Island USA on the streaming service Peacock, but it’s not airing on any traditional channels. CBS did air the first few seasons, but then ditched it in favour of other programming.

One contributing factor to this decision may have been the sheer number of episodes involved, with Love Island sometimes airing 30+ episodes per season. Whereas The Bachelor and The Bachelorette air once a week, Love Island USA, like other international versions of the show, airs several times a week. That’s a lot of time to tie up in the schedule.

As a viewer, if you don’t start from the beginning, you could find yourself wondering who is who. That’s a risk for any network, running a show that could put off people who’ve not been watching it from episode one. And, as confirmed by TV Guide, no other networks are airing older episodes of the show.

So, if you want to watch Love Island USA, you’ll have to resort to streaming services. To watch the current season, you can subscribe to Peacock for $5.99 and $11.99, which will let you watch Love Island USA Season 6 and the previous two seasons.

You can also purchase Love Island USA Season 1 from Amazon for $36.99, though that’s a little pricey for something you may only watch once. Seasons 1 to 5 are also free in the UK, via ITVX, so you may be able to use a VPN to watch them for free.

But ultimately, you can’t watch Love Island USA on any standard channel, and the only place to watch the current series, in the US, is Peacock.

