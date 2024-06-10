How Old Is Lingyang in Wuthering Waves? Explained

Lingyang is one of the 5-star Resonators you can obtain from the standard banner in Wuthering Waves. He is the first non-human character to appear in the story, which may make players curious about his real age.

Lingyang’s Age in Wuthering Waves

Similar to Encore, the game does not explicitly state Lingyang’s age. However, the young man should be around 20 years old based on his appearance. Of course, this could be wrong, considering Lingyang is not a human and is actually the last Suan’ni.

Even if he merely takes a human form, the young man is likely still young. According to the “A Lone Journey” entry, Lingyang cannot remember his childhood and original home. He only recalls fleeing after the destruction of his homeland and the loneliness that plagued him as he tried to survive.

The Suan’ni’s homeland is likely located on the outskirts of Huanglong. Old tales speak of a land shrouded in lush forests, teeming with life and home to a sacred creature revered by all. Unfortunately, everything was destroyed during the Lament.

After years of living alone in the wild, Lingyang found himself in Jinzhou. The Liondance Troupe caught his attention with their thunderous gongs and joyful dance. Although the young man could shapeshift, he struggled to speak the new language for a long time.

The name Lingyang was bestowed by the Liondance Troupe master. Shortly after joining the group, his master gave him this new name due to the young man’s ambition to surpass the sun.

His birthday on August 8th is also not his true day of birth. Since Lingyang cannot remember much about his childhood, his master decided to use the date when the young man gained his new name as his birthday.

In short, although Lingyan is extremely carefree, the last Suan’ni is likely not a child. His real age could surpass Jiyan since he is a sacred creature who merely takes a human form.

