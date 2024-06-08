How Old Is Encore in Wuthering Waves? Explained

While chasing after the members of the Black Shores, Rover meets with a child named Encore in Wuthering Waves. If you want to know how old she is, you can read this handy guide to get some explanations.

Encore’s Age in Wuthering Waves

Unfortunately, we don’t know with certainty what Encore‘s true age is in Wuthering Waves. However, she is likely around 10 years old. The game states that her birthday is on March 21st, but we don’t know the year she was born.

Encore is definitely a child, though. She is not like Nahida from Genshin Impact, who looks like a kid even though she is several hundred years old. Encore’s mannerisms and voice lines clearly show her immaturity and childishness.

According to her backstory, Encore lost her mother before meeting Aalto. The “A Kid from the Theater” entry details how her dolls, Cosmos and Cloudy, became sentient during her mother’s funeral. Sadly, there is no mention of her father.

Despite her young age, Encore is a Consultant of the Black Shores. Many members love to dote on her, and they even read her bedtime stories. When she first met Aalto, Encore regarded him as “a weird but fun grown-up.”

According to the “A New Story, A New Adventure” entry, Aalto recruited Encore to join the Black Shores. He was following the decision from the Tethys System, but he had heard of her from a newspaper article titled “Nine-Year-Old Girl Cracks Sensational Case.”

Encore’s first interaction with Aalto is another proof of her young age. She called him “uncle” and “old guy,” while Aalto tried to coax her by offering candies. At first, she didn’t trust the man, but her dolls said he was a good guy.

It seems that after her mother’s death, Encore ended up in an orphanage until an incident occurred. Luckily, she soon met Aalto and followed him to join the Black Shore. It’s unclear why she was recruited by the secret organization, but she ended up meeting Rover after they awakened near Jinzhou.

That’s everything you need to know about Encore’s age in Wuthering Waves. Although young, she is adept at fighting and quite intelligent for her age. We’ll likely see more of her as the story progresses.

Wuthering Waves is available now for PlayStation and PC.

