How to Beat the Griefbound Rowena Boss in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

Lords of the Fallen is absolutely jam packed with boss fights, from huge main boss battles through to smaller side boss fights. There is certainly no shortage of them for you to take on! In this guide we’ll be covering the Griefbound Rowena boss fight and how to beat her in Lords of the Fallen.

Where to Find Griefbound Rowena in LotF

Griefbound Rowena is a side boss in the Fief of the Chill Curse. After entering the Fief of the Chill Curse area and taking down the first boss in it, Kinrangr Guardian Folard, it’s time to move deeper into the area. Climb up the ladder next to the Vestige of Loash and make your way down the path. You’ll quickly realize that the enemies around here aren’t out to play, especially the invisible frost archers. They’ve unfortunately all taken bow lessons from Legolas and will snipe you left and right with explosive frost arrows. Luckily it’s not far before you get to a spot where you can plant a Vestige Seed. Doing so will give you a good spawning point to take on the next boss.

From the Vestige Seed spot head to the right and then cross over the wooden bridge. Make your way past the frost archer, mini Kinrangr enemies and wolves and jump down from the ledge just ahead. Just to your right you’ll spot a ruined building that you can enter. This is Griefbound Rowena’s crib and entering will kick off the boss battle.

How to Beat Griefbound Rowena in Lords of the Fallen

The first thing Griefbound Rowena will do when you fight her in Lords of the Fallen do is use the classic move screech, except her version doesn’t lower your defense. Instead, it summons a bunch of her goons. Luckily, they’re so slow that they mostly serve the purpose of blocking your movements.

The extra mobs are designed to keep you from getting in close and giving Rowena the business end of your weapon easily. That’s exactly what you want to be trying to do though, as a sorcery caster she’s about as fragile as 11-year-old Harry Potter. Run in and start attacking, you should be able to get a good few hits in and then quickly roll away. You don’t want to keep attacking long because she’ll let off a big frost blast around her and teleport away. The blast does a ton of damage so it’s best to avoid that.

She’ll teleport to the opposite side of the room and have a swirling frost aura around her. If you enter that to attack her, it will shred you. Instead, you should use this opportunity to make a ranged attack. This will prompt her to also swap to using ranged attacks where she’ll fire off three icicles after you. These are pretty easy to dodge but do hit hard if you get caught out.

When Rowena swaps to using this attack, though, it stops her frost aura from protecting her. She’ll be vulnerable to melee, so once again it’s time to get in there and get some strikes in before dodging away. She’ll now also start placing down frost spikes on the floor, these block off a direct path to her and will damage you if you try to pass through them.

Navigate around the frost spikes and continue the pattern of attacking a few times before rolling away. If you get hit by enough of the frost attacks your frost meter will fill up and you’ll take a bit of damage, but your stamina bar will be halved. That can limit your dodging and attacking potential, so just be wary if you’re inflicted with the status.

What Drops Do You Get for Beating Griefbound Rowena in LotF

After enough close range clobbering, Griefbound Rowena will go down. You’ll be rewarded with a Vestige Seed, a Frostbite Salt and the Aelstrix Rune, which can be socketed to improve throwing weapon range and damage which is nice. Don’t forget to head into the Umbral afterwards, as well, to be able to loot a sweet new spell from the back of the room by latching onto the Umbral entity and releasing it.

That's how you can defeat the Griefbound Rowena side boss in Lords of the Fallen.

