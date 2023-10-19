Deep within the bowels of Mournstead in Lords of the Fallen, you can find an optional area called the Revelation Depths. At the very bottom of this twisting cavern, a powerful – and unique – boss guards an area related to the Umbral ending of the game – Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight. As she comes with two phases, you might have questions on how to handle this fearsome foe. Here’s our guide to how to beat Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

Where to Find Harrower Dervla in LotF

You access the Revelation Depths from beneath the cistern after the Sunless Skein where you face the Skinstealer. In fact, you must defeat the Skinstealer in order to reach the Revelation Depths, as he drops the Drainage Control Key. This key is used to lower the water in the Cistern before accessing the Revelation Depths. Harrower Dervla waits for you at the bottom. Once you make your way all the way down, be sure to rest at the Vestige of Lost Berescu, hidden just beneath the wooden elevator that leads up through the depths to the Sunless Skein, before heading into the boss arena.

How to Get Past Phase One of Harrower Dervla in Lords of the Fallen

The first phase of Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight in Lords of the Fallen is actually two enemies in one: Dervla, with her massive sword and light crossbow, will assault you on the ground floor. Meanwhile, a little Umbral child will fling magic from you at a distance. Luckily, when magic is being flung your way, it makes a warbling sort of noise that lets you know it’s coming. Furthermore, the child will power Dervla up with a buff, giving her sword an energy beam attack and her crossbow bolts an explosive finish.

If you stay too far away from you she will fire the bolts more often; fortunately, you can hide behind the massive stone pillars to protect yourself from them – if she doesn’t ruin them with the Umbral magic her sword emits. Otherwise, both her sword strikes and crossbow bolts are quite easy to dodge and often leave her open if you can close the distance.

If you’re struggling with this stage of the fight, summon an ally companion before entering the boss arena after your first try to assist you and draw Dervla’s aggression. We chose Pieta, as she will heal you and herself, lasting longer as a tank and giving you time to close the distance to get a few whacks in before Dervla turns her attention toward you.

How to Get Past Phase Two of Harrower Dervla

Once she’s defeated, the child will crawl down from its perch to merge with Dervla, creating phase two of this fight: The Unbroken Promise. This enemy is much slower than Dervla alone, and you won’t have to worry about magic harassing you from behind. However, stay either slightly to the left or right during the opening moments of this fight, because The Unbroken Promise will often fire a high damaging energy wave straight before it. The Unbroken Promise will also summon powerful magical spikes from the ground, making approaching difficult – ranged weaponry makes this portion of the fight much easier.

Eventually, this monstrosity will send its magical spikes out to attack you. These are easy to avoid if you keep moving. Sometimes, these spikes will also spin around the creature, making it nearly impossible to approach but susceptible to ranged attacks. Popping Manastone Clusters or Ammunition Satchels to keep up ranged pressure is by far the easiest way to win this fit. Either way, with patience The Unbroken Promise shouldn’t give you too much trouble.

What Rewards Do You Get for Beating Harrower Dervla in LotF?

Once defeated, Dervla and The Unbroken Promise drop Harrower Dervla’s Rosary, Dark Crusader’s Call, eight Umbral Scourings, a Vestige Seed, and an Ammunition Satchel. Be sure to view the Umbral Scourge near the top of the shrine that the child sat upon to get Dervla’s Remembrance to trade with Mohlu for her items. You can purchase a pretty high defense armor set if you do.

If you buy the Umbral Scouring Clump from Molhu for 50 Umbral Scourings, you can toss it in the well upon the shrine and visit the Umbral Goddess, Putrid Mother. This area sets you on the path toward the Putrid Child ending of the game.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out whether we think the Dark Crusader class is worth buying in Lords of the Fallen.