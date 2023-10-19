How to Beat Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel in Lords of the Fallen (LotF)

After defeating Rapturous Huntress Lirenne and heading deeper into the Abbey in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll reach the apex of the area. This dark and stormy area leads into a massive church-like structure. Heading through the desolate church through the opening at the back will present you with an area to place a Vestige Seed. I would highly encourage you to plant one, chances are the Judge Cleric boss will be sending your ass back here a few times. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to beat the Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel, boss in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

How to Beat Phase 1 of the Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel, Fight in LotF

When you’re ready, head up the path and jump into the area to kick off the fight against Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel. Despite telling you that you will know peace, she certainly gives you none. She’ll start advancing towards you as soon as the fight begins. She has a charged lunging attack with her spear that can get quite the distance on it, so watch out for that opener. Her main attack combo consists of three consecutive strikes, with the last blow being a powerful slam down of her banner.

If you can avoid this combo, it will leave her open for you to get a couple of hits in. After taking some damage, she’ll decide to go full Radiant mode, charging up and starting to make use of a Radiant sword. Judge Cleric has a similar three strike pattern with her sword now, so try your best to dodge the attacks, as they deal a pretty huge amount of damage.

The Judge Cleric won’t want to give you any time to breathe while she’s going full Radiant. She can now also send out patches of Radiant thorns that deal damage if you touch them and can limit your dodging paths. Your only chance to get a few strikes in will be when she’s completed a combo and is preparing for the next. Once she’s at low HP, she’ll start using a Radiant arrow move to pepper the arena. You can dodge through them, but be aware that some of them can transform into Radiant thorns when they land and catch you off guard.

Before the Radiant arrows start falling, you’ll be able to see a Radiant ring appear around the Judge Cleric. This will indicate the area that the arrows will be falling and the thorns will be sprouting. Your best chance to avoid damage will be to try and get outside of this circle as soon as you see it appear.

If she starts charging out and laughing, prepare yourself to dodge a wave of holy light. It will be blasted out in a ring and you can dodge through it to avoid damage.

The madness doesn’t stop there either, the Judge Cleric has another move that her colleagues seem to love using, the trusty ol’ Radiant beam. This thing has a huge hitbox and is fired in a wide, sweeping arc, making it tough to avoid. If you get hit, the beam will eat a huge amount of your HP. Luckily, it’s not something she uses often, so even if you eat the beam, you should be able to heal and close in after for some more damage. After whacking the last of her HP bar away, Judge Cleric will go down, and you’ll be rewarded with a cutscene. You’ll quickly realize that after all that effort, she has a full second phase, oh goody.

How to Beat Phase 2 of the Judge Cleric Boss in Lords of the Fallen

Angry zombie Judge Cleric makes an outfit change as well as a swap to Infernal magic. It’s not just for show, either. All her attacks now have an Infernal flair to them. The charging attack with her spear she loves doing now has even greater reach thanks to an Infernal blast of flame it lets out as she strikes. Your best bet is a dodge to the side rather than backwards, or this extra range could catch you out. She’ll still make use of a three hit combo. This time around, though, the final blow causes Infernal spikes to explode up through the floor.

Make use of ranged attacks and spells when you have an opening to start chipping away at that health bar. Once she’s sustained a bunch of damage be prepared for another nova style charged attack. This time it’s an Infernal ring you’ll have to dodge through, but don’t let your guard down, because it now expands out and then back in, meaning you’ll have to dodge it twice or it’ll slam you into the ground.

As the Judge Cleric boss in Lords of the Fallen nears half HP, it’ll be more difficult than ever to get in close. She can now follow her lunging attack up with a ring of Infernal fireballs that bounce before detonating. Once she warps away and plants an Infernal symbol in the ground, she’ll revert to some more basic swinging attacks. This will give you an opening to finally get some good damage in. Just be careful of the Infernal spikes that will be popping up out of the ground in clumps.

Once she’s on low HP, Judge Cleric will suddenly remember that she’s acrobatic as hell and warp up into the sky for a plunging attack that fires off more Infernal fireballs. She can also warp up into the air for an aerial charging attack. This attack is actually not too tough to avoid if you go for a side dodge and you’ll have a good opening to get some damage in. This time she’ll go down for real.

What You Get for Beating Judge Cleric in Lords of the Fallen

After you beat Judge Cleric in LotF, you’ll receive a Vestige Seed and eight Umbral Scouring as a reward. You’ll also want to pick up the drop on the floor, which is the Thorned Chalice.

That’s how you take down Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel, in Lords of the Fallen. She’s a tough boss especially being a two for one fight special deal.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our rankings of all the starting classes in Lords of the Fallen from worst to best.