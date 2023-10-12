Lies of P’s Parade Master boss is no pushover, but later on the game, you’ll find yourself taking on his Ergo-corrupted form. So if you’re scratching your head, wondering how to beat the Corrupted Parade Master boss in Lies of P, I’ve got the answer.

How to Prepare for the Corrupted Parade Master Boss in Lies of P

The bad news about this boss is that by the time you reach them, Hotel Krat will be inaccessible. You can level up from a Stargazer, as you could much earlier in the game, but there’s no upgrading your weapons. So if you’ve yet to beat the Walker of Illusions, you’re in luck – you can still head back to Hotel Krat and upgrade. And if not? You’ll have to work with what you’ve got. You can’t spawn a Spectre, either.

So how should you arm yourself? Your Legion Arm should be Flamberge or, second choice, Fulminis, preferably levelled up as much as you can. It helps to have some Legion Arm refills, which you can harvest by killing enemies in other areas. As for your weapon, use medium to long range weapon, such as the Dancer’s Curved Sword. If you’ve not got that, here’s how to get it.

Your amulet selection doesn’t matter that much in this fight, though if you do have the Recharged Amulet, equip it. If you’re feeling the heat you can stay away from the Corrupted Parade Master and let your health regenerate. He’s not particularly fast on his feet.

How to Beat the Corrupted Parade Master Boss in Lies of P

The Corrupted Parade Master boss in Lies of P is pretty disturbing to look at, with oozing Ergo tendrils everywhere. But once you get past that, he’s actually slightly easier to beat than his original form. Yes, he dishes out more damage and has more health, but if you take your time you’ll be able to kill him.

The Corrupted Parade Master only has one form, but there are a few attacks he’ll employ. These include:

Swinging his weapon. Sometimes he’ll swing once, sometimes he’ll mix this up into a multi-swing attack.

Charging at you with his Ergo hand. He does this less frequently but will often turn it into an unblockable red attack.

Doing a belly flop. This is easy to dodge, but he’s not done there, as he’ll use his tentacles to flop towards you.

Spitting out an Ergo monster. After you dish out a major amount of damage, he’ll start spitting out Ergo monsters. It seems like there can only be on of these at a time and they’re easy to dispatch.

So how do you beat him? Here’s what to do.

If you’re feeling confident, dodge his weapon swings and get in close, then hack away at his legs. Only bother blocking if you’re confident of getting a Perfect Block/Guard. If you’re fast, you can stay between his legs during a multi-swing combo and damage him while he swings.

If he switches to his big fist attack, just keep away. When he belly flops, avoid his initial flops. Then, the moment he starts to get up, use Flamberge or Fulminis on him. When you run out of Legion Arm fuel, slash away at him instead.

Once you yourself being intimidated by his gross form, that’s it. The other thing to watch out for is Decay damage, which he dishes out. If you see your meter approach full, back off and run around the area till its gone down. You may also have to sharpen your weapon more frequently.

What Drops Do You Get for Beating the Corrupted Parade Master Boss?

You have to beat this boss to reach the hotel but the drops you get are slightly underwhelming. You got his Ergo during your first encounter so there’s no rare Ergo to trade for a weapon. Instead, you get the following.

Full Moonstone

Quartz

The Full Moonstone is, at least, handy for upgrading your non-special weapons to 10+. And that’s how to beat the Corrupted Parade Master boss in Lies of P.

