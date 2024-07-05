How to Defeat Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant

The second Void Intercept Battle pits you against Stunning Beauty, a truly difficult and frustrating boss. Here’s how to beat the Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant

To get to Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant, you need to join her Void Intercept battle. To do this, open your World Map, select “Void Intercept Battle (Normal)” icon on the bttom of the screen, and select the Stunning Beauty boss. Stunning Beauty is level 22, but you can beat her at a lower level as long as you join a Public Intercept.

Screenshots by The Escapist

A Public Intercept allows you to fight a boss with three other players, giving you a much higher chance of success. However, you can also choose a Private Intercept if you want to go at the fight alone. You can choose either of these options after selecting Stunning Beauty and seeing all of her stats and drops. Stunning Beauty does scale with how many players are in a match, so expect her to have more health if you’re playing with others.

How to Beat Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant

Once you’re in the battle arena with Stunning Beauty, wait a few seconds for the boss to drop. Don’t start shooting at her until her white/red health bars appear over her body. When the health bars appear, you want to aim for the side of her head or the middle part of her chest. These are her two easiest weak points to hit and will deal more damage when you shoot at them. If you’re struggling with aiming, or hoping to go for some high-impact shots with a shotgun, her knees are another weak point.

Screenshots by The Escapist

It’s also recommended not to use an Electric Descendant such as Bunny, as Stunning Beauty has the most resistance to that form of attack. She also has strong resistance to Fire but a normal resistance to Cold and a weak resistance to Toxic. A Descendant such as Viessa or Freyna is perfect for the fight, but you may not have many options when it comes to selecting a specific Descendant. You can still win the fight with any Descendant as long as you’re using your weapons correctly.

The first part of the fight with Stunning Beauty simply involves you whittling down her white health bar. During this phase of the fight, Stunning Beauty uses electrical attacks and moves quickly throughout the arena, jumping from one target to the other. If possible, you want to avoid being directly underneath the boss, as she can deliver a stomp attack that deals a ton of damage.

Once you drain the boss’ white health bar, you can start whittling away her red health bar. However, around this time, Stunning Beauty will unleash her most powerful attack.

How to Avoid Stunning Beauty’s Eye Attack

Screenshot by The Escapist

Around the halfway point of the fight, Stunning Beauty becomes immune and a massive eye appears over her body. This is accompanied by an eye mechanic that appears over your character. The eye is initially blue but then turns gold. When the eye turns gold on your character, you take a huge chunk of damage. This keeps happening until your character is dead.

At first, it seems like there’s no way to avoid this eye attack. Fortunately, the attack does have a counter. All you have to do is get behind cover; Stunning Beauty’s eye only attacks you when you are in its line of sight. If you hide behind cover, like a wall or large structure, the eye mechanic goes away and you’re not susceptible to damage anymore. There is an electric attack that the boss uses to deal damage when you’re behind cover, but it’s easy to avoid. You can keep hiding behind cover, making sure to not be in the eyesight of Stunning Beauty, until the eye goes away. This takes roughly a minute, and after it’s over, Stunning Beauty loses her immunity.

But it’s worth peeking! During this time, you can shoot the eye that’s above Stunning Beauty’s head to do damage. This is her only weak point during this time, and you’ll want to keep shooting it until it’s destroyed. When the eye above you turns gold, retreat to cover until it’s blue, then wash and repeat.

Screenshots by The Escapist

From here, you can keep attacking until the boss’ red health bar is completely depleted and she’s dead. Congratulations, you’ve now defeated Stunning Beauty in The First Descendant, and you can grab your rewards and possibly open an Amporhous Material.

The First Descendant is available now.

