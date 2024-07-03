After initially picking your first Descendant in The First Descendant, another one might catch your eye. Here’s how to unlock Freyna in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

All Requirements to Unlock Freyna in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

If this is your first time trying to unlock a new Descendant, there are some places you need to visit before you can do so. First, you need to make it to the hub city of Albion. Here, you need to find an NPC named Anais, who has a shop located on the western side of the city. She has her own circular room south of the weapon bench. When you speak to Anais, you can learn all about the “Research” process in The First Descendant, which is essentially how you unlock new content.

At Anais’ shop, you can click on the “Descendant” tab to see the entire lineup of Descendants available to Research. The second option on the screen is Freyna, and you can click on her box to see all of the requirements to Research her. When you have all the materials necessary to Research Freyna, you can click “Research Request” and after 16 hours, the Descendant becomes available to use. You’re able to equip her and all other new Descendants by going to the inventory and then the “Descendants” tab at the top of the screen.

How to Get the Materials to Unlock Freyna in The First Descendant

That was a quick summary of how to unlock Freyna, but now let’s get into the specifics. Here are the requirements to unlock Freyna:

Freyna Enhanced Cells

Freyna Stabilizer

Freyna Spiral Catalyst

Freyna Code

400,000 gold

The 400,000 gold is the easy part of the Research Request, believe it or not. You can make that in no time if you complete enough missions. The rest of Freyna’s requirements will take hours of grinding. Moreover, there are no guaranteed ways to earn any of Freyna’s items, as you have to obtain them randomly through farming mission areas and bosses.

If you hover over each of Freyna’s items, you can press “Acquisition Info” to see exactly where you can obtain the item. Luckily, I’ve done that work for you, so look below to see where to obtain all of Freyna’s items in The First Descendant:

Freyna Enhanced Cells – [Vespers] [Normal Difficulty] – [The Shelter]

– [Vespers] [Normal Difficulty] – [The Shelter] Freyna Stabilizer – [Vespers] [Normal Difficulty] – [Ruins Path]

– [Vespers] [Normal Difficulty] – [Ruins Path] Freyna Spiral Catalyst – [Vespers] [Normal Difficulty] – [Ruins Underground]

– [Vespers] [Normal Difficulty] – [Ruins Underground] Freyna Code – [Sterile Land] [Normal Difficulty] – [Void Fusion Reactor – Sterile Land Rockfall Zone]

Sterile Land is the second campaign territory you’ll unlock. Vespers in the third, which will require you to vision all the missions in Sterile Lands.

Freyna Code is extremely difficult to obtain. Screenshot by The Escapist

You need to head to these areas and farm missions until you’re able to earn each of the items as a loot drop. Then, once you have all four and 400,000 gold, you can go to Anais and Research Freyna. After 16 hours of waiting, the Descendant is yours to use in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy