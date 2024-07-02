At the beginning of The First Descendant, you can pick between three characters, known as Descendants. Here’s how to equip other Descendants in The First Descendant.

How to Equip New Descendants in The First Descendant

First and foremost, you can unlock new Descendants by visiting Anais in Albion. New Descendants can be earned through completing Research tasks or bought directly using the in-game currency, Caliber. If you wish to purchase a new Descendant outright, though, you can do so through the “Descendants” tab on the inventory screen. There are 19 total Descendants to equip, with 18 of them needing to be unlocked after you select your initial Descendant.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you go to visit Anais, you’re able to see the requirements to research all the different Descendants. For the most part, you need a hefty amount of gold and several advanced materials to research a new Descendant.

Whenever you reach a point in the game where you’re able to unlock a new Descendant, it can be confusing to know exactly how to do so. Follow the steps below to equip all the new Descendants you unlock in The First Descendant:

Open up your inventory and find the “Descendants” tab at the top of the screen

On this tab, look at the bottom of the screen and select the “Descendants List” option

Here, you can see the full lineup of Descendants, their abilities, and what it costs to purchase each one directly using Caliber

Regardless of how you unlock a new Descendant, all you need to do is click on them in the Descendants tab and you’ll be able to equip them directly from the menu

By default, you only have 10 slots for Descendants, so you need to increase that number before you’re able to unlock and equip new Descendants

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’ll take hours and hours of grinding to even unlock one Descendant through research, so don’t expect to have a ton of options early on in The First Descendant. Of course, if you’re comfortable with it, you can always purchase some Caliber and have easy access to whatever Descendant you want to use.

The First Descendant is available now.

