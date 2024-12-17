The popular game LEGO Fortnite has rebranded itself as LEGO Fortnite Odyssey with its Storm Chasers update. More than just sporting a new title, the game has added a sinister new boss with the Storm King. Here’s how to find and beat the Storm King in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey.

How To Find the Storm King in LEGO Fortnite

The Storm King won’t spawn on the map until players have progressed sufficiently through other quests provided by the Storm Chasers update. To receive these specific quests, players must speak with Kayden, who, after completing conversations with him, will receive the location of the Storm Chaser base camp on the world map. After reaching the base camp, players must visit a storm, found through the purple glowing vortices that are around several points on the map, in order to continue the quest line eventually leading to the confrontation with the Storm King.

The final two quests in the Storm Chaser base camp line involve defeating Raven and powering up the Tempest Gateway. After defeating a number of Storm Crawlers and helping the Storm Chasers advance, Raven’s hideout will appear on the map after speaking with Carl. The fight itself involves dodging Raven’s thrown sticks of dynamite while blocking his melee attacks with a shield, firing upon him with a crossbow until he is eventually vanquished.

To power the Tempest Gateway, players need at least 10 Eye of the Storm items, some of which can be obtained from defeating Raven and upgrading the Storm Chaser base camp, while others can be gathered from exploring Storm Dungeons throughout the world.

How To Beat the Storm King in LEGO Fortnite

With the Tempest Gateway powered, players can finally face the Storm King, with the ensuing battle playing out like a raid boss in many online games. The Storm King can be damaged by attacking glowing yellow points on his body, with the villain growing noticeably more aggressive after the destruction of every weak point. When the Storm King is temporarily stunned by the destruction of his weak points, take advantage of this opening by attacking other points with your most powerful melee weapons.

In addition to waves of minions, the Storm King uses both ranged and melee attacks to combat those facing him. When the Storm King’s mouth begins to glow, he is about to fire a laser from it, with attentive players wanting to dodge to the left or right to avoid it. The Storm King can also summon meteors and fling rocks at players, though the trajectories of these incoming projectiles can be anticipated if paying attention. Finally, if the Storm King dramatically raises both of his hands, he’s about to pound the ground directly in front of him, with careful players opting to back away to avoid the impact. Stay on your aways as a direct hit can wipe out any players caught directly by the Storm King’s attacks in short order.

Once all the Storm King’s weak points have been destroyed, he will lose his armor, leaving himself completely vulnerable to attack in the final phase of the battle. Maintain the pressure, be mindful of his attacks, and LEGO Fortnite’s Storm King will be toppled at last.

And that’s how to find and beat the Storm King in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

