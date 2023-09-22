If you’re trying to enjoy yourself with some Destiny 2 but can’t get online, you may be running in to Error Code: Centipede. It’s never fun to be denied your gaming session, so let’s go over some methods you can try to resolve this problem.

How to Fix Error Code: Centipede in Destiny 2

Error Code: Centipede is closely related to general networking issues and your ability to connect to the Destiny 2 servers. As such, you can try these steps to get back on to Destiny 2:

Try restart the game. A small drop out in connectivity can cause the error code. Simply restarting can often get you back in. If you’re on Wi-Fi and have both 2.4 and 5Ghz bands, you could try swapping to the other band and seeing if that works. If you’re on ethernet, try using a different ethernet port or cable. Give your router a restart. This will often fix things. Simply turn off the router, let it rest for 30 seconds, and then boot it back up. If you have no connectivity for things other than Destiny 2, check your ISP’s website to see if there are any outages. Your connection could be down directly.

You should also check the Bungie Help account on X. It often reports on if there is any downtime for the Destiny 2 servers and if there are any unusual circumstances affecting connectivity. Just recently the game was hit by a DDoS attack that caused errors like Centipede to start popping up.

That covers it for the steps you can take to resolve Error Code: Centipede in Destiny 2. Hopefully one of these steps helped you get back in the action!