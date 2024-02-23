Completing an album in Monopoly GO can be extremely hard, but wild card stickers will help you a ton in accomplish that task, so here’s how to get them.

How to Get a Wild Card Sticker in Monopoly GO

Overall, a wild card sticker is relatively rare and hard to get in Monopoly GO, as they’re an incredibly valuable resource. Essentially, they let you substitute the wild card sticker in for any sticker you don’t have. That means you can easily complete albums without having to rely on events such as Golden Blitz, which can be hit or miss. This means you can use a wild card sticker to complete an album in Monopoly GO and so get all the rewards for that album. That’s huge.

The first wild card sticker you’ll get in Monopoly GO comes when you log into the game for the first time and one’s available. That’s to introduce you to the mechanic. Outside of that, you don’t seem to earn wild card stickers from normal events and tournaments. Instead, wild card stickers in Monopoly GO are available as part of special events.

For example, at the time of this article’s writing, the “Galactic Treasures” minigame is happening in Monopoly GO. If you complete all 20 levels of that event, you’ll get a wild card sticker as part of the last vault. Presumably, though it’s not confirmed at the time of writing, they’ll also be available as part of PEG-E, other “Treasures” minigames, and whatever Partner Event is going on.

Additionally, whenever you get stickers you’ve already gotten, you can redeem them for a vault. The highest level of vault, which requires 1,000 stars, also contains a wild card sticker, meaning that you really should save up for that. Don’t spend stars on early vaults if you don’t absolutely have to.

