How to Get All Materials to Unlock Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant

Ultimate Lepic is turning out to be the boss-smashing record-setter in The First Descendant. If you want to get your hands on this bundle of destructive potential, this is how.

How to Get Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant

Being an Ultimate version of one of the Descendants, this is definitely one of the tougher farms The First Descendant. As always, you will to get blueprints, and then you will need all the resources required to build those blueprints. There is definitely some funny business behind getting some of his parts, and Ultimate Lepic is actually somewhat reliant on another Descendant to even be able to get some of his blueprints, so make sure you have a Sharen and she is a key element of getting this guy in your collection. His blueprint drop chances get pretty low, and we’ll be looking at Hard Mode boss clears. A lot of his amorphous material drop rates as pretty rough as well.

Notes on Amorphous Materials for New Players

I get the feeling that this warning section is somewhat redundant by now, but I’m adding them in just in case newer players come across this guide in search for a standard Lepic farm guide. To get things like blueprints for the Descendants and Ultimate weapons, including Ultimate Ultimate, you’ll need to find the right Amorphous Material and then open it using a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors.

Remember, you will need to open the Amorphous Material for a CHANCE for the blueprint to drop, so you will likely need to farm multiple Materials for each part, then open them by grinding the boss fights. Also, one last thing: this is NOT a farm for new players. Y’all should be off trying to farm Enzo instead.

All Ultimate Lepic Amorphous Materials

Now, for the Ultimate versions of the Descendants, it’s frankly more respectful of your time to grind up through hard mode and take advantage of improved drop rates than grind away on the easier content. You can only get one of the Blueprints from a Normal mode activity anyway, so if we need to be in hard mode, let’s focus on the highest drop chances possible.

This can be incredibly impactful. Many of the Materials you need for Ultimate Lepic hover around the 20% drop chance, which means, usually, 9 runs to hit a 99% probability of getting it. What you really want to do is focus in on Infilatrations with Sharen, as she will give you the best odds of getting the required materials.

There is some pretty big variance in the drop chance of the parts you need FROM the Materials as well, but all in all I am going to approach this from the point of view that getting Sharen and then getting this guy is the route to go.

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Ultimate Lepic Enhance Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 077– do the Sepulcher Infiltration in Vespers (Hard) as you can get up to two of the Amorphous.

Opened at the Devourer (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 20% chance to drop. Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 059 – do the Slumber Valley Infiltration in Kingston (Hard) as you can get up to two of the Amorphous.

Opened at the Executioner (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 20% chance to drop. Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 069 – do the Unknown Laboratory Infiltration in Kingston (Hard) as you can get up to two of the Amorphous.

Opened at the Dead Bride (Hard) Void Intercept boss fight with a 10% chance to drop. Ultimate Lepic Code Amorphous Material Pattern: 061 – do the Vulgus Outpost Infiltration in Rockfall in the Sterile Land (Hard)

Opened at the Rockfall Void Fusion Reactor (Hard) with a 10% drop chance.

Once you have all the blueprints for Ultimate Lepic, you need to make the parts using the following resources:

Lepic Part Resourcs Required for Research Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells 652 Semi-permanent Plasma

656 Flectorite

50 Divided Plasma Battery

Ultimate Lepic Enhance Cells Blueprint Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer 554 Monad Shard

1039 Shape Memory Alloy

97 Crystal Biogel

Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst 1168 Metal Accelerant

817 Nanopolymers

107 Data Processing Neural Circuit

Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Ultimate Lepic Code No construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

Resource Best Farming Source Semi Permanent Plasma Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen. Flectorite Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on White-night Gulch. Divided Plasma Battery Farmed from mission monsters in:

The Asylum (Vermillion Waste)

Caligo Ossuary (The Mining Site) Monad Shard It is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Kingston. Shape Memory Alloy

Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Hagios. Crystal Biogel Gotten from the mission monsters in the following missions:

Void Fusion Reactor – Mountaintops area

Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost Metal Accelerant It is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Sterile Lands. Nanopolymers Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Agna Desert. Data Processing Neural Circuit Drops from mission monsters in Frontline Base, Ruins Courtyard, Destroyed Temple, Captured Base, Lakeside, or Ancient Giant Tree.

Return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components now that you have the items you need. Each one will take eighteen hours to complete, but they can all be built at the same time, as long as you have the research slots available. The research for each part will also cost 450,000 Gold.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then it’s time to research Ultimate Lepic himself, this time for a cool 900,000 Gold. This will take another thirty-six hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect and unlock Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam

