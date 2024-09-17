How To Get Cores in Frostpunk 2

Certain Districts and upgrades in Frostpunk 2 will ask you to use Cores, which aren’t as easy to get as other resources. Here’s where you can find those rare resources and bring them to your city.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Cores in Frostpunk 2

Cores are exclusively found through Explorations in Frostpunk 2, and you cannot craft them or find them naturally through extraction in the main city or colonies. They are rare relics from past times, and their numbers are limited, so if you manage to get your hands on them, make sure to spend them wisely on really important constructions.

How To Unlock Explorations

But before you can look out for Cores, you’ll need to unlock Explorations during Chapter 1. This is done fairly early, when you’re tasked with securing a permanent source of Fuel. Frostbreak to Old Waystations and build the Logistics District to enable Explorations. The first Cores you can get are found in the Foothills zone (northeast of New London). They are represented by a padlock-like icon, and you’ll immediately get them as soon as your Expedition is done.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Your first Cores will be used to build a Colony in Frozen Bay later, but many other objectives in Frostpunk 2 also demand them. Examples are the Deep Melting Drill buildings, which allow you to access Deep Deposits with your Extraction Districts. They grant you much more resources than regular extraction, at the cost of a valuable Core.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can retrieve your Cores by dismantling the buildings that used them in the first place, but this isn’t recommended unless you really have no use left for it, as the time investment for both the construction and dismantling is very noticeable and can be impactful in the long run.

So sending new Expeditions to find more Cores is always recommended. Make sure to push for some Laws that can make your Teams’ lives easier or research new exploration methods to make these endeavors a bit safer.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy