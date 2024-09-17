How To Find a Permanent Source of Fuel in Frostpunk 2

One of your first goals in Frostpunk 2 is finding a permanent source of fuel outside the city, as coal alone won’t be enough to keep you warm during the whiteouts. The solution is simple but a bit troublesome, so here’s what you need to do to overcome this crisis.

Where To Get a Permanent Source of Fuel in Frostpunk 2

In Chapter 1, one of your main objectives will be to “Find New Source of Fuel”. The source you’re looking for is none other than oil, which is much more abundant and efficient than coal in generating Heat for the city in Frostpunk 2. But you won’t be able to find any of it in the initial areas, and that’s why you need to start preparing Exploration teams to discover new areas and zones, filled with their own resources.

Start by Frostbreaking your way to an Old Waystation, represented by a compass icon on the map. There are plenty of these located on the borders of the map, so pick whichever one is nearest to you at the moment. Once you unlock them, build a Logistics District in them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This will unlock Expeditions, in which you’ll be able to send your Frostland Teams to search out for new locations and get their resources. These teams can be deployed to many areas, returning after a few weeks with resources and new actions for you to perform. You can open the Expedition map by clicking on the mountain icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Deploy a team for the Frozen Bay and wait until it returns. This team will discover the Old Dreadnought, where you can establish a new colony. This colony takes 15 weeks to build and requires x1 Core, x2 Frostland Teams, and x100 Prefabs. You can get Cores by exploring other zones, so send your teams in search of them while you build or expand your Logistics Districts to get more Teams.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you manage to create your new Colony, it works just like a new area to explore. However, there is precious Oil here, and you can Frostbreak your way to its sources to eventually build Extraction Districts on them, just like with other materials.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Finally, your last step is to transfer resources to the main city. Click on the tent icon on the top right corner of the screen (next to the Expeditions icon) to start transferring Oil as needed. Make sure to create at least one Extraction District in each of the Oil sources in the colony, as they will grant you permanent fuel throughout your whole Frostpunk 2 playthrough. You will eventually also unlock new research topics and Laws that can make your Oil usage even more efficient, so just keep hanging on to get those in the future, as this is a certain way to save you from the whiteouts.

