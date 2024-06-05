How to Get Free Pickaxes for Martian Treasures in Monopoly GO

The dig events are some of the most fun parts of Monopoly GO, so prepare to claim some Martian Treasures with our help. Let’s find out if there are any links to get free Pickaxes or how else you can get your hands on plenty of them.

How to Get More Pickaxes During the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures Event

If you’re hoping to get your hands on plenty of Pickaxes, you’re not alone. Follow these tips and tricks to ensure that you’ve always got plenty on hand.

Participate in Tournaments & Events

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of the easiest ways to claim plenty of Pickaxes is to participate in the Tournaments and Events that will be happening during the runtime of the Martian Treasures Dig event. Since this takes place over four days — June 6 until June 10, 2024 — you’ll have plenty of time to jump into these extra events.

Much like the Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures event that recently took place, you’ll need to keep on rolling and claiming plenty of Rewards during these Tournaments and Events. While not every Milestone is going to grant you Pickaxes, you can look forward to claiming other great items like Dice, Cash, and even Sticker Packs to keep you rolling.

Do Your Daily Quick Wins

Every day, you’re given a variety of different quick quests that you can do to earn extra rewards. During Dig Events, these are even more crucial, as they’ll give you extra Pickaxes to use. If you’re just a few digs away from completing a Milestone, make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled on the corner of your screen and doing your Daily Tasks as soon as they become available.

Keep On Digging

If you’ve got your hands on Pickaxes already and just need more of them, keep on digging. Certain boards offer Pickaxes as a completion reward, so you’ll automatically get your hands on a few extra Pickaxes just by clearing out your field. While this may not be the best tip while you’re struggling for Pickaxes, it’s a great way to ensure you don’t run out of the ones you already have.

If you’re hoping to get some free Pickaxes like you’d get free dice in Monopoly GO, we’ve got some bad news for you. Unfortunately, there are no free Pickaxe links during dig events, so you’ll need to earn them in various other ways. Thankfully, as long as you know what you should be doing, this is surprisingly much less terrifying than it sounds.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

