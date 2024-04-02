There are tons of fun little tools and weapons you can make use of in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but really, nothing beats being able to just petrify bosses and watch them freeze in motion. Here’s how to get the Medusa’s Head in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Medusa Lair Location

First things first, you need to actually find the Medusa in Dragon’s Dogma 2 before you can take her head. To do this, you’ll need to head to the Caliginous Depths in the Battahl region.

We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to show you where to go.

The Caliginous Depths is located southwest of Bakbattahl, and it’s a bit of a trek, so make sure you have enough camping supplies for the journey. As you get closer to the dungeon, you’ll start noticing petrified stone statues all around you to let you know that you’re on the right track.

You’ll also want to make sure you have Panaceas and Malleating Elixirs on you just in case you get petrified.

How to Get Medusa Head in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In the Caliginous Depths, you’ll encounter the Medusa herself and you can fight her in a very specific way to get her head. You’ll need to climb up to the back of her head and hit her repeatedly to chop off her head. If you do this successfully and kill her, you’ll then be rewarded with the Preserved Medusa Head, which can be used to petrify enemies.

It’s worth noting that Medusa is also weak to lightning magic, so you may want to consider bringing a pawn that can imbue your attacks with lightning to make the fight go quicker.

In addition to that, depending on how quickly you’re able to chop off her head, the quality of the Medusa Head will vary. You want to use slashing damage while hitting her head to chop it off quickly to get the Preserved version. Taking too long to chop her head off, or using blunt damage, could result in you getting the Decayed version instead.

How to Get Decayed Medusa Head

If you’ve been exploring Vernworth thoroughly, you may also have come across the Decayed Medusa Head. It’s located in B1F of Vernworth Castle Vault, and you can access it with the vault key you can from Oskar for completing his quest at the Ancient Battleground.

However, the Decayed variant will break with one use, and is considerably less powerful. The Preserved variant will also start to decay over time as you use it, so make sure to only save it for important occasions, such as the quest A Case of Sculptor’s Block, where you need to petrify the Griffin for the best rewards.

Other Things to Note

Finally, a few other helpful tips for using the Medusa Head. You can prevent it from decaying over time by placing it in a storage chest at your house or at an inn. It’ll still wear out as you use it, but you’ll want to keep it in a chest if you’re not using it so it doesn’t go to waste.

In addition to that, enemies that you petrify and turn to stone will not reward you with any loot. So if you’re hoping to farm materials or drops, do note use the Medusa Head.

And that’s how to get the Medusa Head in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

