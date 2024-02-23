“Galactic Treasures” is here in Monopoly GO through February 27, and if you’re wondering how to get more tokens for the minigame, here’s what you need to know.

How to Get More Galactic Treasures Tokens in Monopoly GO

While normally tokens for the various “Treasures” minigames in Monopoly GO are themed around pickaxes, they’re actually ray guns in “Galactic Treasures.” Functionally, though, there’s no difference, except that the ray guns have a neat shooting animation as opposed to a pickaxing animation. There are a few ways to get more ray gun tokens during the “Galactic Treasures” minigame in Monopoly GO.

The easiest way to get more tokens is to do your daily Quick Wins. In general, these will provide you with a few tokens that you can use to clear the “Galactic Treasures” board. The nice thing, too, is that there are several milestone levels that actually give you tokens as a reward, so that can really help you progress in a pinch.

You can also get a ton of tokens for “Galactic Treasures” in Monopoly GO by playing the event, which at the launch of the minigame is “Galactic Adventures.” Various milestones for that feature tokens as a reward, so you’ll want to follow all the best practices for doing an event in Monopoly GO, including saving your dice multiplier. Tournaments are also a good source of tokens. Since those require dice rolls, you should try and get as many of those as possible, and our list of daily free dice rolls can help with that.

Otherwise, I do recommend being smart about how you use your tokens for the “Galactic Treasures” minigame in Monopoly GO. Take note of the shapes that you’re trying to find, and use your tokens accordingly. Remember that the game does often rotate those shapes as well, so they may not be where you think. It’s a good rule to, when you first get to a board, try and spread your choices out by one or two squares to maximize the chances of hitting something.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.