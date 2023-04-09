How to Get the Laser Sight in Resident Evil 4

Veterans of the 2005 classic Resident Evil 4 will be well familiar with the laser sight, and it makes a triumphant return in the 2023 remake. Its core function is to remove the inaccuracy reticle from your HUD and ensure that your shots land precisely where intended. The laser won’t remove Leon’s natural hand shake, so that can still make you go off target, but you’ll need to worry about bullet deviation much less.

Where You Find the Laser Sight in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

You won’t have to wait long to access the laser sight attachment in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Shortly after you start Chapter 2, you’ll be captured and need to escape and recover your gear. Once you have your equipment back, unlock the door and head toward the large metal double doors. The Merchant will open those for you. Visit him and open the Trade menu. There you’ll find the Laser Sight ready and waiting.

There’s one catch: you 10 need Spinel gems to trade for the sight, and you likely won’t have enough by this point. There are a couple of ways to earn Spinels. The most consistent is to complete requests for the merchant — you’ll pick these up by reading the blue-colored paper notes scattered about the map.

Some requests have you destroying blue medallions, others killing rats, and others destroying particular objects on the map. The toughest requests have you taking down world bosses and therefore reward more Spinels for their difficulty.

The other weapon that comes standard with a laser sight is the Killer7 magnum handgun, first purchasable in Chapter 13. Magnum weapons are, shot for shot, some of the most powerful guns in the game, but they’re few and far between and their ammo is too. Magnums like the Killer7 are best used against bosses or to escape otherwise unwinnable situations.

Bear in mind that not every weapon can equip a Laser Sight. Only the SG-09, Punisher, and Sentinel Nine handguns can use it. The Blacktail and Red-9 sadly cannot.

Hopefully, you can get your hands on the upgrade quickly, provided you enjoy the weapons that can use it. If nothing else, the laser sight remains an iconic attachment from the 2005 classic, and it’s a must-have if you want to 100% the Resident Evil 4 remake.