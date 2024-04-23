A flexing arm on an orange background with the BitLife logo below it.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the Rowdy Ribbon in BitLife

Find out how to get your hands on the Rowdy Ribbon, and get ready to fight for it.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 11:05 pm

So, you’re looking to get a little rough and Rowdy in BitLife, are you? Well, you’ve come to the right place — let’s get this Ribbon unlocked quickly so you can start on your next life and new goals.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the Rowdy Ribbon in BitLife

The BitLife Logo
Screenshot by The Escapist

There are 40 Ribbons in total that you can unlock in BitLife, such as the Lustful Ribbon or the Cunning Ribbon. We’re going to put our brains aside for this one since we’re just going to need to be bold and brash before we end up in the trash. Here’s how you can go about unlocking the Rowdy Ribbon quickly.

The first thing that you’ll want to do is get your age up to 18 as quickly as possible. You can just smash the Age button until you reach this point. You won’t need to worry much about what comes before this point, to be fair. Once you’re 18, you’ll want to head out to the Nightclubs and try to get into fights.

A list of available clubs in BitLife for the character to visit
Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find this option under the Activities tab, where you’ll scroll down until you see Nightlife. While we wouldn’t condone this in real life, accept all drugs and alcohol that your character is offered. The more you take, the better chance that you’ll have to get the Rowdy Ribbon. You’ll also want to reject any One Night Stands, as it will take the focus away from your main goal: getting wasted and getting into fights. Go to Nightclubs at least 20 times a year.

Related: How to Make Friends in BitLife

Repeat this process until someone starts arguing with you. When this happens, don’t retreat — it’s time to Argue back. Just keep doing this until you die. That’s all there is to it. Even if you’re 83 years old going to the Club, just keep popping whatever is handed your way and tell people off.

How To View Ribbons in BitLife

A list of all Ribbons in BitLife
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to view your Ribbons, you’ll need to first select the hamburger menu icon in the top-left of the screen. Scroll down until you see the Collectibles subheading, and you’ll find all of your unlocked Ribbons here. Click on the Ribbons button to see which of your Bitizens earned them in their lifetime.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

Post Tag:
Bitlife
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Rob a Train in BitLife
A Train emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo underneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Rob a Train in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Image of several grass-type Pokemon in the woods, coming out of a giant phone screen
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 22, 2024
Read Article When Is the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream?
Announcement for the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Livestream
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Is the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Rob a Train in BitLife
A Train emoji on an orange background with the BitLife logo underneath it.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Rob a Train in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Image of several grass-type Pokemon in the woods, coming out of a giant phone screen
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 22, 2024
Read Article When Is the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream?
Announcement for the Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Livestream
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When Is the Honkai: Star Rail 2.2 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 22, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.