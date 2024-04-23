How to Get the Rowdy Ribbon in BitLife

So, you’re looking to get a little rough and Rowdy in BitLife, are you? Well, you’ve come to the right place — let’s get this Ribbon unlocked quickly so you can start on your next life and new goals.

How To Unlock the Rowdy Ribbon in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are 40 Ribbons in total that you can unlock in BitLife, such as the Lustful Ribbon or the Cunning Ribbon. We’re going to put our brains aside for this one since we’re just going to need to be bold and brash before we end up in the trash. Here’s how you can go about unlocking the Rowdy Ribbon quickly.

The first thing that you’ll want to do is get your age up to 18 as quickly as possible. You can just smash the Age button until you reach this point. You won’t need to worry much about what comes before this point, to be fair. Once you’re 18, you’ll want to head out to the Nightclubs and try to get into fights.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find this option under the Activities tab, where you’ll scroll down until you see Nightlife. While we wouldn’t condone this in real life, accept all drugs and alcohol that your character is offered. The more you take, the better chance that you’ll have to get the Rowdy Ribbon. You’ll also want to reject any One Night Stands, as it will take the focus away from your main goal: getting wasted and getting into fights. Go to Nightclubs at least 20 times a year.

Repeat this process until someone starts arguing with you. When this happens, don’t retreat — it’s time to Argue back. Just keep doing this until you die. That’s all there is to it. Even if you’re 83 years old going to the Club, just keep popping whatever is handed your way and tell people off.

How To View Ribbons in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to view your Ribbons, you’ll need to first select the hamburger menu icon in the top-left of the screen. Scroll down until you see the Collectibles subheading, and you’ll find all of your unlocked Ribbons here. Click on the Ribbons button to see which of your Bitizens earned them in their lifetime.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

