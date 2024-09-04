How To Get & Use the Ultra Doom Armor Mythic in Fortnite

A new powerful Mythic item is coming to Fortnite, and it’s going to have a lot of players running for the hills. However, adding it to your inventory is easier said than done. So, here’s how to get and use the Ultra Doom Armor in Fortnite.

How To Find the Ultra Doom Armor in Fortnite

While the item isn’t in every single Battle Royale match, leaks reveal that the new Doom Mythic will appear out of a cauldron on the island that spawns midgame. You will need to make your way to the island and interact with the cauldron to gain Doom’s powers. A lot like the Infinity Blade, it will then force you to drop all of your items. With that much power, though, it’s going to take some time to get the hang of it.

How To Use the Ultra Doom Armor in Fortnite

The Ultra Doom Armor in Fortnite works just like the Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel LTM. You will have access to four different abilities, including energy blasts, an energy beam, an energy beam, and an enhanced jump, which all have corresponding buttons that will appear on the screen. The Mythic also boosts health and shield to 500 and provides siphon after eliminations.

Like when players were able to become Thanos, the Ultra Doom Armor will provide you with the chance to play as the Big Bad of Absolute Doom. And this Mythic is no joke, as it will take at least a full squad to take out anyone using it. Let’s just hope you’re the first to grab it because if you don’t, you’ll probably be back in the lobby sooner rather than later.

And that’s how to get and use the Ultra Doom Armor in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

