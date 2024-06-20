How To Start Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring’s first DLC is finally here and in Shadow of the Erdtree players are set to visit an entirely new portion of the map. Getting to the Shadow Realm and starting this DLC can be tricky if you aren’t prepared, so here’s exactly how to get it done.

How To Activate Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The process to start Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC couldn’t be more simple. Once you have fulfilled the prerequisites visit Mohgwn Dynasty and interact with Leda, a new NPC that is standing in front of Miquella’s cocoon.

After speaking to Leda interact with the hand hanging out of the cocoon and you will be transported to the Shadow Realm. Now from here, you can start your adventure as you would in the regular game by choosing the direction you’d like to explore and getting at it.

Prerequisites to start Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Before you start Elden Ring’s new DLC Shadow of the Erdtree you must first have beaten two key bosses. These are Starscourge Radahn and Mogh, Lord of Blood. Radahn can be found in Redmane Castle after initiating the Radahn Festival. There are several ways to do this, but ultimately regardless of what path you take, as long as you beat Radahn you can check that box off.

Beating Mohg isn’t just a tougher fight, but reaching him also requires you to visit the Mohgwyn Palace which can be found via the Consecrated Snowfield or by completing the White Mask Varre questline. Again, as long as you kill Mohg it doesn’t matter what method you have chosen.

After beating Mohg you will be prepared and in the right location to kick off Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. You do not have to defeat the Elden Beast or complete any more of the main game to start, however, we’d suggest doing this first so you are adequately leveled and geared for the challenge ahead.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available on consoles and PC now.

