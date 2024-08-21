How To Watch DC’s Watchmen Animated Movie

Forget “Who Watches the Watchmen“; what DC fans really want to know is how to watch DC’s new animated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ acclaimed graphic novel. So, read on for the lowdown on how to watch Watchmen: Chapter I.

Recommended Videos

How To Watch Watchmen: Chapter I

Watchmen: Chapter I is currently available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and digital platforms (including Amazon Video, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store). What about subscription services? There’s currently no word on when (or even if) Watchmen: Chapter I will hit streaming platforms. Warner Bros. Discovery purged many of its DC Universe Animated Original Movies titles from its subscription service, Max, in April 2024. As such, there’s no guarantee that Watchmen: Chapter I will come to Max (or another streamer) any time soon.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Watchmen: Chapter I

As always, it’ll depend on what the bean counters at Warner Bros. decide. In the last 12 months, the numbers haven’t supported streaming releases for DC’s feature-length cartoon flicks, but in the future? Only someone with Doctor Manhattan’s prescient abilities can say for certain. For now, the only way to watch Watchmen: Chapter I is to shell out for a physical or digital copy.

When Does Watchmen: Chapter II Come Out?

If you’ve already tracked down Watchmen: Chapter I, you’re no doubt wondering when Chapter II drops. We’ve got some bad news for you: You may be waiting a while. Watchmen: Chapter II was originally slated for late 2024; however, some outlets (including Empire) are reporting that it won’t debut until 2025. That said, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is yet to officially weigh in on the supposed delay, so Chapter II could still arrive before 2024 wraps up.

Watchmen: Chapter I is available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy