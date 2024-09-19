‘I Shall Never Forget You for as Long as I Live:’ Twitter Responds to Nintendo Finally Suing Palworld

With The Pokemon Company feeling frisky after its victory over the developers of Pocket Monster Reissue, it’s now set its sights on Pocketpair, the creator of Palworld. And social media seems to think it’s a slam-dunk case, as it’s pouring one out for the game that gives Pokemon guns.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are coming after Pocketpair for infringement of patent rights, seeking an “injunction against infringement and compensation for damages.” Pocketpair has already responded on social media, saying, “It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit.” But all this back and forth is just causing more and more memes to end up on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Social Media Is Having a Field Day With the Palworld Lawsuit

Palworld was already a massive meme prior to any of this happening, with people poking fun at all of the screenshots coming from the game. However, those who gave the game a shot found out it was pretty fun and a solid alternative to the Pokemon series, which hasn’t released a new game since 2022. So, with many feeling like Palworld‘s days are numbered, they’re remembering the good times.

“You were magnificent, Palworld,” said wisdomeel on X while posting a Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired meme of Mewtwo taking out of the Pals from Palworld. I shall never forget you for as long as i live.”

Others are taking the approach that, instead of going after smaller games and developers, Nintendo should worry about its own games, as they feel the Pokemon series has dipped in quality in recent years. “Nintendo should put those resources in gamefreak instead to make better Pokemon games because they havent made a good game in 10 years,” said Faz on X.

nintindo be like pic.twitter.com/O11tW0xUvO — linthiel 🤘👓 back with milk arc (@linthiel) September 19, 2024

No matter which way this plays out, the gaming community will look back on Palworld fondly. It’s never easy to get people to rally around something, but for several weeks in early 2024, all people could talk about was Pokemon with guns.

