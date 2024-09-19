Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Pocketpair
Category:
News
Video Games

‘I Shall Never Forget You for as Long as I Live:’ Twitter Responds to Nintendo Finally Suing Palworld

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 10:04 am

With The Pokemon Company feeling frisky after its victory over the developers of Pocket Monster Reissue, it’s now set its sights on Pocketpair, the creator of Palworld. And social media seems to think it’s a slam-dunk case, as it’s pouring one out for the game that gives Pokemon guns.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are coming after Pocketpair for infringement of patent rights, seeking an “injunction against infringement and compensation for damages.” Pocketpair has already responded on social media, saying, “It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit.” But all this back and forth is just causing more and more memes to end up on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Social Media Is Having a Field Day With the Palworld Lawsuit

Palworld was already a massive meme prior to any of this happening, with people poking fun at all of the screenshots coming from the game. However, those who gave the game a shot found out it was pretty fun and a solid alternative to the Pokemon series, which hasn’t released a new game since 2022. So, with many feeling like Palworld‘s days are numbered, they’re remembering the good times.

“You were magnificent, Palworld,” said wisdomeel on X while posting a Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired meme of Mewtwo taking out of the Pals from Palworld. I shall never forget you for as long as i live.”

Others are taking the approach that, instead of going after smaller games and developers, Nintendo should worry about its own games, as they feel the Pokemon series has dipped in quality in recent years. “Nintendo should put those resources in gamefreak instead to make better Pokemon games because they havent made a good game in 10 years,” said Faz on X.

No matter which way this plays out, the gaming community will look back on Palworld fondly. It’s never easy to get people to rally around something, but for several weeks in early 2024, all people could talk about was Pokemon with guns.

Palworld
Pokemon
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67