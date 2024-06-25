If You’re Struggling To Beat Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Try This Broken New Build

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can be a difficult hill to climb, especially when reaching the DLC’s final boss, but one new build has made things much easier and is even capable of sending the strongest foes to their knees.

The Bloodfiend’s Arm is the new hottest build in Elden Ring, and if you’re going to call anything in this game broken, this is the one. First shared by YouTuber Tweedy, this incredible build takes advantage of the game’s bleed mechanic alongside the heavy staggering powers of callosal weapons.

Screenshot via The Escapist

In footage shared by Tweedy, and our testing to confirm just how ridiculous this build actually is, the Bloodfiend’s Arm reduced Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss to nothing. With just a few strikes he can be staggered meaning you’ll enter phase two in just moments. From there, yes avoiding attacks is tough, but with so much damage the few openings you have become devastating for the boss.

If you’ve been pulling your hair out trying to beat any of the bosses in Elden Ring, this is a build you must try. To add bleed to Bloodfiend’s Arm you need to have the Black Whetblade from the base game, and an Art of War that will allow you to change affinity. Once you’ve done this, level the weapon to max and it’s ready to go.

Alongside the Bloodfiend’s Arm take the Axe Talisman, Shard of Alexander, Crimson Amber Medalion +3, and the Outer God Heirloom. In your Flask of Wonderous Physick take the Spiked Cracked Tear and Stonebarb Cracked Tear.

You’ll probably need to use a Laval Tear and rebirth to set yourself up for this build. When you do allocate 58 points to Vigor, 49 to Strength, 70 to Arcane, and as many as you can to Endurance.

If you follow Tweedy’s setup you should be primed for success not just against the last boss, but all of the bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, so for those who have already considered quitting, we’d suggest giving this a try first.

