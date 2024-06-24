Elden Ring Tarnished weilding Bloodfiend's Arm
Screenshot via The Escapist
How To Find Bloodfiend’s Arm in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

A new Colossal-sized toy to play with.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 06:58 pm

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree introduces a variety of new weapons and one of these is the Bloodfiend’s Arm. With its massive size and smashing power, it can be extremely useful to bring enemies to their knees. Here’s where to find it.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Bloodfiend’s Arm in Elden Ring

Prospect Town Elden Ring
Screenshot via The Escapist

To get the Bloodfiend’s Arm in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to kill a Bloodfiend at Prospect Town on the west coast of the Realm of Shadows. 

To get here start at the Three-Path Cross Site of Grafce and ride west towards Belraut, but then go south along the coast of the map until you reach Prospect Town. If you already have it unlocked you can skip closer to the location by starting at the Clifforad Terminus Site of Grace.

Climb to the top of the Prospect Town ruins. You can do this by using the correct way with the stairs or using Torrent to hop on broken walls until you reach the peak. However, when you get there, you’re looking to reach the group of five trolls sitting around together. You can see this in the image below.

Trolls that carry Bloodfiends Arm in Prospect Town
Screenshot via The Escapist

Kill the group of enemies and one will drop the reward that you’re after, the Bloodfiend’s Arm. 

While there have been some claims that this weapon can be acquired as a rare drop from Bloodfiends across the Realm of Shadows, in our experience, the only way to get it is from this specific location. Fortunately, that means it’s not down to luck, you can always get this if you follow the above steps.

Now that you have the Bloodfiend’s Arm you can crush all of the bosses you need to quickly staggering them and getting those much-needed critical strikes in. We all know how helpful this can be as you approach the end of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]