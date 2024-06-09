Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Shows Off Gameplay in New Trailer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle received a new trailer today at the Xbox Games Showcase, part of the 2024 Summer Game Fest, and the game’s shaping up to look like a mighty fine entry in the Indian Jones franchise.

Recommended Videos

The new five-minute gameplay trailer is a mix of old and new footage, showing off some of the game’s fisticuff and whip-slinging action characteristic of the iconic archeologist. In it, we see Indiana adventuring and puzzle-solving in the Himalayas as he searches for a new stone artifact. Naturally, his escapades are interrupted by Nazis, per usual.

While the majority of the trailer is cinematic, showcasing some fun, quippy dialogue that feels true to the original Indiana Jones trilogy, we also got a brief look at a few snippets of what looks like actual gameplay. A few moments see Indy whipping men and serving a gut punch or two in first person. He also looks to be armed with a pistol and the occasional clubbing item. Interestingly, no UI has been shown yet.

We know from previous information that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will primarily feature first-person gameplay, with the occasional third-person segment peppered in during environmental interaction. Supposedly, the game will largely be linear but feature some wider exploratory areas.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a collaborative effort between developer MachineGames and publisher Bethesda Softworks. It’s set to take place in 1937, between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade films, featuring an original story that sees Indy traveling the globe as he faces off against a nefarious group who wants to harness the power of the Great Circle — a ring of locations that form a circle when connected on a map. Ubiquitous voice actor, Troy Baker, will be taking on the role of Indy, and, frankly, he’s doing a bang-up job. You can almost forget it’s not Harrison Ford in the new trailer above.

We don’t have an official release date yet, but Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is slated to arrive sometime this year on Xbox and PC and will be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy