Infinity Nikki Debuts New Trailer & Pre-Registration for Closed Beta

In May 2024, Sony showed off an intriguing dress-up/exploration game called Infinity Nikki. Now, a new trailer has debuted during Gamescom, as well as news on the pre-registration for the Infinity Nikki Beta.

You can watch the new video for Infinity Nikki below:

That video was a fever dream mixed with a killer soundtrack. I am all for it.

It was also announced that signups are now open for the Closed Beta test, which is a very exciting development. Players can pre-register for the Beta on the Google Play and Apple App Store (sorry, console owners) and earn plenty of rewards, including an outfit and plenty of crystals. The full game will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS, so even for those who don’t get into the Beta, there will be plenty of time to grind the title on any of the major platforms.

If you are lucky enough to be attending Gamescom, you can play a demo for Infinity Nikki on the show floor. You will be able to explore the nations of Miraland as the stylist, Nikki, and her feline companion, Momo. Former The Legend of Zelda director Kentaro Tominaga is behind the title, so expect a fair bit of exploration, platforming, and puzzle-solving. There’s never too much of that in the gaming world.

As for what else to expect from Gamescom, there have been some major announcements, such as information about the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Op 6, Borderlands 4, Dune: Awakening, Persona 3 Reload, and much more. The event runs all week, though, so there are sure to be more reveals that will shake the gaming world. Unfortunately, not all of them will involve Nikki, which is a shame because she looks like a really cool person.

Infinity Nikki is set to release on PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS.

