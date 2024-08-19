Is Annie From 90 Day Fiance Pregnant? Answered

David and Annie are one of 90 Day Fiance’s success stories. They’ve been featured in several shows, including their own spin-off. And recently, they’ve been trying to have a child, leading viewers to speculate on whether Annie from 90 Day Fiance is pregnant.

Is Annie From 90 Day Fiance Pregnant?

Annie from 90 Day Fiance (and its various spin-offs) is pregnant. She and David shared the news via Annie’s Instagram on the 5th of July. Annie later followed up with a sonogram of her and David’s in-development offspring, stating she was looking forward to hearing the baby’s heartbeat a week or so later.

And, four days ago, David followed up with a video of their baby in the womb, thanking people for recommending the obstetrics practice. The pair are fairly active on Instagram, and you can expect regular updates over the course of Annie’s pregnancy. Given the timing of the announcement, the baby is likely to be born some time in April.

Is There Going to Be a David & Annie: After the 90 Days Season 3?

That might sound like a cue for another series of David & Annie: After the 90 Days. The second season of the pair’s spin-off show aired in early 2023 so, like Annie, we’re due one. However, TLC haven’t confirmed that a third season is happening. TLC has almost certainly approached David and Annie with the idea, but we’ll have to wait and see whether a deal is made.

However, the response to the announcement has been interesting and decidedly mixed. “This is what pure, unfiltered love looks like!! Congratulations you two,” reads one Instagram comment. Meanwhile, over on Reddit, one poster greeted the news with “David, nearing 60, is having another child after neglecting and abandoning his others.”

That seems harsh, but David’s daughter (via RealityBlurb) has criticized him, saying “He’s been a very selfish person his whole life. Yes he loves his children but does he want to be responsible for people? No.” Let’s hope that’s not the case this time round.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is available to watch here.

