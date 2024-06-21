Is Balerion in House of the Dragon? Answered

Game of Thrones reveals that Balerion, aka the Black Dread, was the most formidable dragon in the history of Westeros. So, it’s fair to assume that fans expected to see the beast in the prequel series House of the Dragon. So, is Balerion in House of the Dragon?

Balerion’s Role in House of the Dragon, Explained

Balerion, the dragon Aegon the Conqueror rode during his Conquest, is no longer soaring the skies of Westeros during the events of House of the Dragon. He dies of old age before the series kicks off, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a connection with some of the characters. In fact, King Viserys I Targaryen rode Balerion in his youth, putting him in a pretty exclusive club.

After his death, Balerion’s skull is taken beneath the Red Keep and displayed proudly alongside some candles. It proves how much respect Viserys has for the dragon that helped put his family on the throne. Viserys even takes his daughter to the shrine in Season 1 and reveals Aegon’s secret that’s been passed down for generations.

Sadly, Balerion doesn’t receive the same level of respect in Game of Thrones. With Robert Baratheon and the Lannisters in charge, the dragon remains beneath the Red Keep, but the shrine is gone, leaving him as just another relic. In Season 7, Qyburn uses the head for target practice to prove to Cersei that his Scorpions are capable of hurting Daenerys’ dragons. It’s a very tragic end for such a magnificent creature.

And that’s whether Balerion is in House of the Dragon. If you’re interested in more, here’s how Cregan Stark is related to Game of Thrones‘ Ned Stark.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Max.

