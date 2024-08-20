Is Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Game Pass?

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024 so naturally everyone wants to have a go. If you’re an Xbox gamer then the most convenient way to try out a new game is Game Pass, but unfortunately, you may be out of luck.

Can I Play Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Black Myth: Wukong is not available via Xbox Game Pass right now, nor is it even accessible to play on Xbox. The game was scheduled to be released on the Microsoft-owned console, however, its release has been delayed.

There’s no date for Black Myth: Wukong to be released on Xbox yet, and the only word we’ve had regarding the change of release date is that it has been due to optimization issues getting the game to run on Xbox Series devices.

Given the game’s next-gen visuals, it’s no shock that there are troubles optimizing things for the console. While reviews mention the game isn’t perfect one portion that has received unanimous praise is its incredible visuals. If you’ve seen any of the previews for this game which utilizes Unreal Engine 5 then you can see why it’s receiving so much praise.

Furthermore, even after its Xbox release, there’s no guarantee it will come to Game Pass. Not all games are made available via the Microsoft subscription service, and to date there has been no news that Black Myth: Wukong will be one of them. Fans will need to wait and see as 2024 progresses.

As of Aug. 20, 2024, the day of the game’s release the only way to play Black Myth: Wukong is to purchase it on PC or PlayStation 5. Once there is a date for the game’s Xbox release you can expect to hear about it here at Escapist Magazine, and should it join Game Pass then this article will be updated.

