Is Boruto Worth Watching?

Ever since its release in 2017, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been a topic of hot debate. It’s the sequel to one of the most popular Shonen anime, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. As such, expectations from the show are high. This leads to the question, is it truly worth watching Boruto, and does it have the same spark did Naruto did?

Why You Should Watch Boruto

On its own Boruto is a solid watch, the characters, the writing, and the animations are all great. Plus, if you are a Naruto fan you will enjoy the show as it allows you to see your favorite characters in action again. But, if you are still skeptical, here are some good reasons why Boruto is a good watch.

Expanding the Narutoverse

One of the key reasons why any Naruto fan might enjoy the Boruto series is that it expands the existing Narutoverse. Essentially, Boruto depicts the Naruto world in a more modern and peaceful era. It shows what our favorite characters have been up to in the time skip.

The anime introduces viewers to the future generation of Shinobi. Boruto Uzumaki (Naruto’s son), Sarada Uchiha (Sasuke’s daughter), and Mitsuki, Orochimaru’s synthetic “son.” Along with them, you will also find children of Rock Lee, Shikamaru, and other popular Naruto characters.

All in all, the peaceful, modern world of Boruto is 180° from the war-torn world of Naruto yet the world itself still feels familiar enough. So, fans who haven’t watched Naruto won’t feel too displaced.

Visually Stunning Fights And Animation

Boruto’s animation, particularly during major combats, has received great praise. Fights with top-tier enemies, such as Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki, are visually captivating. Not to mention, the final bout between Naruto, Sasuke, and Isshiki is just pure-eye candy. These are just some of the great fighting scenes in the show.

A core part of Naruto’s success was the bouts between characters and it’s nice to see Boruto carry on that legacy. To put it simply, if fights are what you love in an anime, then it’s definitely worth watching Boruto.

Room for Character Development

Boruto as a show delves into deeper themes of generational conflict, especially between Naruto and Boruto. Of course, being the son of a Hokage and someone who ended the Fourth Great Ninja War is not easy. He just feels burdened by these expectations.

Initially, he seems overconfident and has more of a bratty nature. Plus, unlike his father, who was not that smart but persevered with pure hard work, Boruto is a born genius. As such, he is lazy and often runs from his responsibilities. He also has a bad relationship with his father as Naruto is always busy and doesn’t have time for family.

But over time, Boruto understands the burden his father carries and what it took for him to become Hokage. And, as the show progresses, this relationship begins to evolve. For those who haven’t seen Naruto, this story works well as a coming-of-age tale.

The same theme loosely follows the other characters as well. Sarada is curious about her father’s past and the Uchiha clan, while Mitsuki struggles to find a purpose. There are a lot of these complex relationships and dramas that make the show worthwhile to watch.

To put it simply, the show gives the new characters a lot of room to grow and focuses on their progression.

Why You Shouldn’t Watch Boruto

While Boruto has stunning fights, a lot of drama, and the chance to see our favorite characters on screen again, it’s still not perfect. To put it simply, it still has its fair share of issues.

Poor Pacing

The show has often been criticized for its pacing and its reliance on filler episodes.

A large chunk of the anime is not directly adapted from the manga. You are frequently subjected to arcs that do not advance the main storyline or have any meaning in the show whatsoever. There are some good filler arcs, but most of them are just not worth watching which frustrates both long-time Naruto fans and new viewers.

Slow Start

Another major drawback with Boruto is the lack of intensity in the early episodes. Unlike Naruto, who fought life-or-death conflicts from an early age, Boruto lives in a more calm era. This results in a less stimulating and uninteresting plot at the start, making the first few episodes a chore to watch. While the show does get better with more episodes, the show just fails to hook you at the start.

The major reason for this is the lack of conflict in Boruto‘s world. There are not any world-ending threats or antagonists early in the show so it feels like you are just watching a few kids messing around in the village. In contrast, Naruto’s first arc takes you straight into the action.

Big Shoes to Fill

The biggest pro of the show is also its biggest con, and that’s it being Naruto‘s sequel. While you get the benefit of having an established fanbase, the expectations from the show are extremely high.

To fulfill these expectations, the show tries to be like Naruto, which often just doesn’t work. The characters are vastly different and the plot just seems forced.

Secondly, the main characters from Naruto pretty much overshadow every Boruto character. And to solve this a lot of the characters are nerfed. This is especially true for Naruto and Sasuke, who were once the strongest characters but are now lacking in comparison. The act of ruining old characters just to make new characters look good just doesn’t sit well with a lot of fans.

Final Verdict

In short, whether Boruto is worth watching or not depends on one’s expectations and familiarity with the Naruto series. If you are watching Boruto with the same expectations as Naruto, then you might be disappointed. It will never be as good as Naruto, but it’s still a great show in its own right.

To put it simply, you will still enjoy watching Boruto but it will not give you the same feel as Naruto did. That being said, Two Blue Vortex has helped put the show on a really good trajectory, so I’d still recommend checking it out if you’re invested in the Naruto universe.

