Carson Daly has been the presenter and the face of the reality TV singing show The Voice for over 13 years. But could his tenure be over? Is Carson Daly leaving The Voice? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Carson Daly Leaving The Voice?

Carson Daly is not leaving The Voice and is signed up for season 26 of this singing show, which is set to arrive in Fall 2024. Coaches and co-hosts have come and gone, but Daly has stayed with the series for 25 complete seasons.

That’s an astonishing 400+ episodes that Daly has been involved in, though his salary will have given him a reason to stick around. According to TalentRecap, he’s currently making around $13 million per season. That averages at around $650,000 an episode, which is quite a substantial pay packet.

His prominent role in the show no doubt gives him a lot of power when it comes to renegotiating his contract, too. If he were to ask for what NBC deems too much money, it could give him the boot, but that’d mean recasting the role and potentially alienating viewers. So it’s got an incentive to meet him on his terms when contract time rolls around.

Why Do People Think Carson Daly Is Leaving The Voice?

So why, given that nothing official has been announced, do people think Daly is leaving The Voice? It likely has to do with some Instagram Stories posted by Daly. As reported by Yahoo, quotes from the stories included:

“You can literally feel in your soul when it’s TIME. Time to move on from people, time to make a change in your life, time to get rid of unhealthy habits, time to want MORE for yourself. At some point, you’ll just know.”

Daly could have been talking about anything, but it’s been taken by some to mean he’s absolutely prepared to exit The Voice or the Today show. He left his radio show to spend more time with family, so his priorities don’t necessarily lie with TV.

So, the answer to whether Carson Daly is leaving The Voice is no.

The Voice airs on NBC.

