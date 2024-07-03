Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is landing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this September. But can you play it for free if you’re subscribed to Microsoft’s games subscription service? Is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Can You Play Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster on Xbox Game Pass?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is not coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. That means the only way to play it on Day 1 is to buy it outright. It’s also not arriving on PlayStation Plus either, and unlike some other publishers, Capcom doesn’t have its own subscription service, so that’s out, too.

So, since there’s not a physical release until November, two months after its digital release, you’re going to have to pay for it in full. If you buy the game on Steam, you’ve got a couple of hours to play it and refund it if it’s not to your liking. And PlayStation and Xbox have their own slightly less flexible refund policies.

Could Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster arrive on the platform later? Certainly, and some of Capcom’s games have been on Xbox Game Pass. Several of the Resident Evil games were on the service, but they’ve since been removed.

However, if you’re not sure if Dead Rising is for you, there is another option. You can get the original Dead Rising on Xbox for less than $10. If you don’t mind spoilers, that’ll give you a taste of what to expect from the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. And if that leaves you feeling cold, DRDR might not be for you.

So, the answer to Is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster coming to Xbox Game Pass is no, though you can pick up the original pretty cheaply if you want to know what Dead Rising is all about.

