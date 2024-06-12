V Rising has exited Early Access and made the leap to console. But if you feel like sinking your teeth into this vampire game, do you need to buy it outright? is V Rising on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s the answer.

Can You Play V Rising Through Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, V Rising is not on Xbox Game Pass and it’s not even on Xbox consoles, even though it is available on the PlayStation 5. Developer Stunlock Studios has not confirmed that the game will be arriving on Xbox Series X or S.

Could it arrive on Xbox later? Possibly, but right now your only choices for playing it are to get it on either PC or PS5. It’s not on Xbox at all and, hence, not on Xbox Game Pass.

Is V Rising on PC Game Pass?

But even if it’s not on Xbox console, what about the possibility of it being on PC Game Pass? Several other games, like Depersonalization and Arx Fatalis. Unfortunately, right now, V Rising is also not on PC Game Pass, so you also can’t play it that way, which may be disappointing if you’re a fan of creating your own little vampire empire.

If you want a taste of V Rising, however, you can get it on Steam and refund if you’ve played less than two hours within two weeks. The catch with that approach is that, being an open-world survival game, you’ll have to put a lot of time into until you really see what it has to offer. Coming to grips with the crafting elements alone will likely put you outside the two-hour window. It’s not available on disc on PS5, either so playing it and trading it is also out.

The good news is that V Rising has had free weekends, including last Halloween. There’s always a chance Stunlock Studios will repeat that, so you might be able to try it free if you can wait until October. But V Rising is not on Game Pass, either for PC or Xbox consoles.

