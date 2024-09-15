Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Episode Release Dates & Time

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon is headed back to screens as part of the Fall 2024 anime season which will be the series’ fifth season. Season 5 of the show is expected to be a big one, and here’s when you can see new episodes released.

When Does Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Release?

The first episode of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 will premiere on Oct. 4, 2024. From there, new episodes of the anime are expected to arrive each week through the rest of the year and into 2025.

The episode count for Season 5 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has not been revealed yet, however, judging the number that previous seasons have had we expect it will be between 11 and 13. There’s even a chance for it to be released in two parts as Season 4 was.

Since both parts of Season 4 had 11 episodes, the next one will likely have the same. Should there be more episodes then the below table will be updated once an official announcement has been made.

Here are what dates to expect new episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 to land.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 4 Episode 2 Oct. 11 Episode 3 Oct. 18 Episode 4 Oct. 25 Episode 5 Nov. 1 Episode 6 Nov. 8 Episode 7 Nov. 15 Episode 8 Nov. 22 Episode 9 Nov. 29 Episode 10 Dec. 6 Episode 11 Dec. 13

It isn’t out of the ordinary to see anime get delayed mid-season as real-life events and other factors push back the release of specific episodes. Should this happen for this series then the above table will be updated so it is current.

What Time Do New Episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Release?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 episodes will first air in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Saturdays, before arriving digitally on Fridays in the United States. An exact streaming release time has not yet been shared.

Season 5 will stream exclusively on HIDIVE.

Other seasons of the show are available via HIDIVE now, so if you need to catch up this is the time to visit and get ready for Season 5 to land this October.

