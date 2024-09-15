Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Is it wrong to try and pick up girls in a dungeon season 5 keyart poster
Category:
Anime & Manga

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Episode Release Dates & Time

Here are the important dates.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 15, 2024 07:39 pm

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon is headed back to screens as part of the Fall 2024 anime season which will be the series’ fifth season. Season 5 of the show is expected to be a big one, and here’s when you can see new episodes released.

Recommended Videos

When Does Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 Release?

Is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a dungeon season 5 teaser visual
Image via J.C. Staff

The first episode of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 will premiere on Oct. 4, 2024. From there, new episodes of the anime are expected to arrive each week through the rest of the year and into 2025.

The episode count for Season 5 of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has not been revealed yet, however, judging the number that previous seasons have had we expect it will be between 11 and 13. There’s even a chance for it to be released in two parts as Season 4 was.

Since both parts of Season 4 had 11 episodes, the next one will likely have the same. Should there be more episodes then the below table will be updated once an official announcement has been made.

Here are what dates to expect new episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 to land.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1Oct. 4
Episode 2Oct. 11
Episode 3Oct. 18
Episode 4Oct. 25
Episode 5Nov. 1
Episode 6Nov. 8
Episode 7Nov. 15
Episode 8Nov. 22
Episode 9Nov. 29
Episode 10Dec. 6
Episode 11Dec. 13

It isn’t out of the ordinary to see anime get delayed mid-season as real-life events and other factors push back the release of specific episodes. Should this happen for this series then the above table will be updated so it is current.

What Time Do New Episodes of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Release?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 5 episodes will first air in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Saturdays, before arriving digitally on Fridays in the United States. An exact streaming release time has not yet been shared.

Season 5 will stream exclusively on HIDIVE.

Other seasons of the show are available via HIDIVE now, so if you need to catch up this is the time to visit and get ready for Season 5 to land this October.

Post Tag:
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]