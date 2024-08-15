College Football 25 still has the attention of many gamers, but another football game is on the way that may have them splitting their time. However, people want to know whether they’re going to have to pay full price for it. So, is Madden NFL 25 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Madden 25 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Anyone who got their hands on the Deluxe Edition of Madden 25 will know that the game has an Early Access period that runs from August 12 to 15. That makes the game’s real launch day August 16, and those with Game Pass subscriptions are hoping it’ll arrive on the service that day. Unfortunately, EA Sports’ latest football game will not join Game Pass, at least not the base version.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to download Madden 25 when it becomes available fully on EA Play. As it stands, the game is on the “Pro” version of the service, which is exclusive to PC. EA likes to wait several months after release to open it up to other EA Play members to ensure gamers are buying copies of the game rather than waiting around for it to drop on a service.

Anyone who subscribes to the base tier of EA Play will get a 10-hour trial of Madden 25, so there is a way for skeptical gamers to try it out before fully committing. Signing up for that version also opens the door to a massive library of previously released EA games.

And that’s whether Madden 25 is coming to Xbox Game Pass. If you’re looking for more, here are the best Archetypes to choose in Madden NFL 25 Superstar mode.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25 will be available on August 16 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

